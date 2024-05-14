Chargers News: Just-Signed Free Agent Excited for 'Fresh Start' in LA
Following a four-year stint with the Tennessee Titans, cornerback Kristian Fulton inked a one-year, $3.1 million deal with the Los Angeles Chargers, and is expected to start at right cornerback for L.A.
During a press conference Monday, the 25-year-old unpacked his fresh opportunity to turn heads for the Bolts' new-look organization, and his experience with the team thus far, perOmar Navarro of Chargers.com.
"It's been great," Fulton said. "I feel like everybody is really on the same page here so they've made it easy for everyone with a fresh start here so they can come in and really make it a smooth transition.
"Everybody is just trying to get on the same page so we can get things rolling," Fulton noted.
Of his decision to sign on with a club that went 5-12 last season, Fulton cited its revamped coaching staff.
"I think what attracted me, obviously I think the coaching staff is excellent, I think they have all the pieces to be a successful team as far as [new head coach Jim] Harbaugh, [new defensive Coordinator] [Jesse] Minter," Fulton said. "I felt really comfortable with the schemes that they were going to bring in.
"I felt like it was just a great opportunity just to get a fresh start," Fulton added. "I wanted to go somewhere where the coaches have the same mindset to win. That's all I've been around, so that's pretty much what led me here."
Harbaugh's reputation as a proven winner (his Michigan Wolverines just claimed the CFP national championship, after all) didn't hurt.
"100 percent. He's won everywhere he's been and if that don't really stand out to you as a player, then I don't really know," Fulton reflected. "I think that's what we're in this for, is obviously to compete but to win. I've won at every level of my career so trying to get a Bowl here."
More Chargers:Former Chargers Tight End Signing With Tennessee Titans