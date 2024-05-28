Chargers News: Second-Year LA Star Among Most Underappreciated Players Leaguewide
Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu enjoyed an encouraging first NFL season in 2023, upon being drafted with the No. 54 pick out of USC.
He was a unanimous All-American for the Trojans in 2022, in addition to being named the Pat Tillman Defensive Player of the Year and a two-time All-Pac-12 First Team honoree. He also nabbed the Morris Trophy during his final season.
The 6-foot-3, 266-pound Hawthorne native, who's gotten to stay local throughout college and now the pros, was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team in 2023. While with the 5-12 Chargers, Tuipulotu recorded 53 total tackles (37 solo, 16 assisted), 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one recovered fumble, one pass deflection and seven stuffs.
Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski ranks Tuipulotu among his top underrated talents across the NFL, noting that he may be a bit underappreciated even on his own defensive line, thanks to the presence of four-time Pro Bowler Joey Bosa and eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker Khalil Mack.
"When a defensive front already features Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack, it's easy to get overlooked to some degree. However, the Los Angeles Chargers' Tuli Tuipulotu greatly impressed after being a second-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft," Sobleski writes. "Tuipulotu will enter the upcoming season in a rotational role since last year's starting experience occurred because of injuries. However, he's already earned the respect of Bosa and Mack, both of whom have been elite defenders during their careers."
