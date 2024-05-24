Chargers News: Justin Herbert Called Out As League's Most Overrated QB
Ahead of his fifth pro season, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has come under unique scrutiny. Drafted with the No. 6 pick out of Oregon in 2020, Herbert has shown off a rocket arm, and emerged as one of the best young talents in the NFL. However, his upside has yet to translate to a deep playoff run. In fact, even armed with talented veteran receiver and running back help, Herbert's only made the postseason once thus far.
Now, with a lot of his top weapons totally reconfigured this offseason under the watchful gaze of freshly installed general manager Joe Hortiz and new head coach Jim Harbaugh, the pressure is on Herbert to deliver not just sparkling individual numbers on the field, but consistent wins.
Alex Kay of Bleacher Report opines that the 6-foot-6, 236-pound star, a one-time Pro Bowler in 2021, is the most overrated player at his position this year. Kay cites his exorbitant $262.5 million contract (which pays him an average of $52.5 million annually), making him the third-best compensated player in the NFL, as part of the issue. While other players at his price point have performed well in the playoffs, Herbert has just the one Wild Card Round defeat from the 2022 season to his name.
"In his four seasons as a starter, Herbert has led the Bolts to a middling 30-32 regular season record and lost his lone playoff game. That playoff loss was an all-time choke job, too," Kay writes.
"Herbert helped stake the Chargers to a seemingly insurmountable 27-0 lead with less than a minute remaining in the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Wild Card Round," Kay continues. "However, he led only one scoring drive in the second half, and that lone field goal wasn't enough to stave off the Jaguars' furious comeback that eventually led to a 31-30 Chargers defeat."
"While Herbert has completed 66.6 percent of his throws for 17,223 yards and 114 touchdowns against 42 interceptions, he's made only one Pro Bowl and has been far from consistent," Kay notes. "After signing his blockbuster deal last offseason, Herbert missed four games because of a finger injury and won only five of the 13 starts he did make in 2023."
"That lackluster showing led to the Bolts cleaning house this offseason, relieving both head coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco of their respective duties," Kay adds. "There is hope for a quick turnaround with Jim Harbaugh and Joe Hortiz taking over those vacated positions, respectively, but it's unclear whether Herbert will be able to reach his immense potential and deliver sustained playoff success in L.A."
This is all a pretty harsh critic, but is it totally out-of-bounds?
