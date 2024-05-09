Chargers News: LA Counting on 2023 All-Rookie Teamer to Take Leap in Year 2
After being selected out of USC with the No. 54 pick in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 6-foot-3 Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu enjoyed a terrific debut as one of the few things that went right in a 5-12 disaster of a season for the Bolts. He emerged as a versatile defensive cog early on.
The 2022 unanimous All-American and Morris Trophy winner made the PFWA All-Rookie Team with the Chargers, leading all rookie edge rushers with 29 run stops. He also logged 51 total pressures.
Daniel Popper of The Athletic ranks Tuipulotu as the 19th-most important piece of Los Angeles' fortunes for the 2024 season, with a lengthy explanation behind his thinking.
"He proved to be a starter-level all-around edge rusher, showing the power and motor to affect the game as a pass rusher and run defender," Popper said. "The Chargers needed that production from Tuipulotu with Joey Bosa battling numerous injuries, including a foot sprain that ended his season in Week 11.
"Tuipuilotu enters his second season as the third edge rusher on the depth chart," Popper continued. "This trio [Bosa, Khalil Mack and Tuipulotu] is the best weapon new defensive coordinator Jesse Minter has in his arsenal. Tuipulotu, Bosa and Mack can all move around. And deploying these three in the right spots can create one-on-ones and mismatches. Last season, Tuipulotu, Bosa and Mack were on the field together for 42 opponent dropbacks, according to TruMedia. The Chargers produced 10 sacks and a 61.9 percent pressure rate on those dropbacks. First and foremost, these three rushers must stay healthy. And I think Minter can use them as the engine of his defense, particularly on third downs and in other known passing situations."
