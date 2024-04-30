Chargers News: Jim Harbaugh Rebukes Expected Criticism Of Joe Alt Pick
The Los Angeles Chargers did the obvious on the first day of the 2024 NFL draft and selected the best offensive tackle, former Notre Dame Fighting Irish Joe Alt.
While it wasn't a popular pick among fans, it was clear that the Bolts and their front office were going in that direction.
With Alt's addition, the team is set to gain stability on the line, a move that could potentially keep Justin Herbert upright and enhance the team's performance.
Fans wanted the Bolts to go with a wide receiver to add an elite weapon for Herbert, but head coach Jim Harbaugh views Alt and the offensive line as a weapon, as Harbaugh told reporters following Day 1 of the draft, per ESPN.
In a way, Harbaugh is right. If the offensive line is right, it will help everyone on offense and make everything easier for guys like Herbert, the running backs, and the pass catchers. Every second matters in the NFL, and that is what Alt and the others on the line will provide. Now, the Chargers don't have an elite pass catcher on paper, but they certainly added to their depth in the draft by adding Ladd McConkey in the second round, Brenden Rice in the seventh round, and Cornelius Johnson with their final pick in the seventh round.
If these pass catchers can do their job and provide some help for Herbert and the offense, it will pay dividends.
Harbaugh wants to dominate the trenches and indeed did so by adding Alt. It's going to be tough to get past him. Good luck, pass rushers.
