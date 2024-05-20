Chargers News: Surprise Joe Alt Family Member Was Studying Mocks Ahead of Draft
The Los Angeles Chargers' most prized draft acquisition this season is 6-foot-9 former Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive tackle Joe Alt, selected with the No. 5 pick. His family appears to be just as invested in his pro success as L.A. is, to hear him tell the tale.
During a new interview with the Chargers' Hayley Elwood, Alt reflected on his mother Carolyn's investment in the 2024 NFL Draft in the months and weeks leading up to it. Per Alt, she was a voracious reader of mock drafts, which saw the unanimous All-American offensive tackle ping-pong all across the league.
"My mom was very confused [by the mock drafts]," Alt said. "I told her, I go, 'Mom, what you're reading is not going to always be what's happening. And she's like, 'Well, you know, you've gone these places, are they more likely?' I'm like, 'That's not how it works, Mom. This is all poker-face, you're not gonna know who's gonna draft me till I'm drafted.' She was surprised [I was drafted by the Chargers], but not in a bad way."
Both of Alt's parents visited the Chargers' practice facility during his first meeting with the team upon being drafted.
"It's so much fun having them be here," Alt reflected of both his parents visiting. "It was kind of weird when I was at Notre Dame, it was during COVID, so they had never seen inside the building where I was at. So having them be able to be here with me today, and kind of see where I'm going to be going forward, I think it kind of gives them a nice image..."
His father, John, was a two-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle for the Kansas City Chiefs. His brother, Mark, was a defender for the Philadelphia Flyers, Colorado Avalanche, Los Angeles Kings and Straubing Tigers, and is currently a free agent. His sister was a Division I basketball palyer.
