Chargers News: Why The Junior Colson Pick Isn't Just Michigan Nepotism
The Los Angeles Chargers third round selection of linebacker Junior Colson may be seen as some Jim Harbaugh nepotism but in reality, it's much more about taking a special kid. Colson thrived while with the University of Michigan, posting 95 total tackles last season for the Wolverines. He had 101 in 2022 for Michigan.
He is known for being a sure tackler and defending the run well. But the Chargers took him because he is disciplined while on the field. Harbaugh knows his strengths and weaknesses after coaching him for a few years.
So the pick of Colson was more about what he can bring to the Bolts. Additionally, the Chargers linebackers aren't the youngest so this is an insurance move by the team for the future.
Alex Katson of Chargers Wire breaks it down.
"But his play is anything but wholesome – he’s a hard tackler with the athleticism to cover the entire field. He does so cleanly: Colson was not penalized a single time in 2023"
Harbaugh is known for wanting tough, physical defensive players and Colson is exactly that. He plays the game with the mentality of always dominating, something that Harbaugh loved while they were together.
"Colson has said before “unless I can’t physically move, I’m going to be out there playing.” That’s exactly the mentality Jim Harbaugh and Joe Hortiz are looking for in this new era of Chargers football."
If Colson can produce like he did with the Wolverines, this will be a steal of a pick. Now, he just needs to prove himself with the Bolts but Harbaugh and company will surely let him be himself out on the field.
