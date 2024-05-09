NFL Analyst Reveals Why Chargers Mid-Round Pick Will be a Star
The Los Angeles Chargers added a lot of talent to the mix through the 2024 NFL Draft, including some potential steals. One in particular comes from their No. 181 overall pick in the sixth round, running back Kimani Vidal out of Troy.
Vidal starred while in college but slipped down to the later stages of the draft, where the Bolts happily grabbed him. Last season with Troy, Vidal put up 1,661 yards and 14 touchdowns. His ability to get into open space is electric and the Bolts are banking on him going forward.
While he will likely be a depth piece at first, the Chargers do have some injury-prone running backs ahead of him. Both Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins haven't been able to stay healthy for long periods of time, potentially opening the door for Vidal.
NFL writer Aaron Schatz of ESPN listed Vidal as a player that could have some fantasy value this coming season. He mentioned the injury-prone running backs while praising Vidal for what he did in college.
"Kimani Vidal, RB, Los Angeles Chargers. The answer to this question is usually "a running back where the starter ahead of him gets hurt." Vidal is a very talented back, and ex-Ravens J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards seem as likely as anyone else to struggle with injuries (or, in Dobbins' case, coming back from an Achilles injury)."
If Vidal does get consistent playing time this coming season, he will need to make the most of his opportunities. Being a later draft pick, he may not get the leeway that others might but his skillset should help him. This will be something to watch but Vidal could end up being a potential steal for the Bolts.
