Chargers Rookie WR Lands As Surprising Top-10 Fantasy Option
Entering the NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Chargers knew that they needed help at the wide receiver position. After trading away Keenan Allen and releasing Mike Williams, Los Angeles was left with a massive hole in their receiving room.
They didn't waste much time addressing the need, selecting wide receiver Ladd McConkey out of Georgia in the second round. McConkey was highly-rated as a prospect and many other teams were believed to be considering him before the Chargers grabbed him up.
Derek Tate of Pro Football Network ranked his top-10 rookies to draft for dynasty leagues in fantasy football and McConkey came in at No. 9. Having Justin Herbert as his quarterback probably helps but seeing him this high is a little surprising.
While McConkey does have the skills needed to become an impactful piece for the Bolts, all the other players ranked on this list were first-round draft picks. He is the lone second-rounder, which shows that people seem to be high on his abilities.
If he can produce at a high level in training camp and in the preseason, McConkey could end up becoming a key piece to this Chargers team. With the need for wide receiving help this season, the Bolts would love nothing more than McConkey to show that he can be a high-level starter for them.
