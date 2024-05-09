Chargers News: Former Steelers Defensive Standout Visited Bolts
The Los Angeles Chargers have spent the entire offseason in search of more help along their defensive front after a very disappointing 2023 season. Los Angeles wants to play a physical brand of defense this year under new head coach Jim Harbaugh.
Despite having Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa, the Bolts are looking to bring in more talent to help get to the quarterback. The team has recently met with former Pittsburgh Steelers standout defender Bud Dupree, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Dupree was originally selected by the Steelers at No. 22 overall in the 2015 NFL Draft out of the University of Kentucky. He was with Pittsburgh from 2015-20, providing the Steelers with a hard-hitting defensive anchor for years.
However, injuries took their toll and the Steelers decided to cut ties. Dupree landed with the Tennessee Titans on a five-year, $82.5 million contract in free agency but injuries continued to hamper his career.
Tennessee released him before the start of last season and he signed on with the Atlanta Falcons. He performed well in Atlanta, posting 39 total tackles and racking up 6.5 sacks.
If he were to land in Los Angeles, it could provide the Bolts with extra pass-rushing depth, something they have serverely lacked. Dupree likely wouldn't cost too much either, making this a potentially strong signing if they can finish the job of landing him.
