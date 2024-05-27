Chargers News: How LA Can Still Add Veteran Talent Late Into Offseason
The Los Angeles Chargers have made significant strides this offseason to improve their roster and manage their salary cap. Through careful decisions in the draft and free agency, the Chargers have assembled a team that, while not intimidating on paper, is believed by the front office to have the right blend of personnel and coaching. Only time will tell if this belief holds true, but the Chargers still have opportunities to further strengthen their squad.
Despite addressing several key areas, there is room for additional talent. Two notable free agents who could make an impact are wide receiver Hunter Renfrow and cornerback Xavien Howard. Although the Chargers bolstered their receiving corps after losing two top receivers, Renfrow could be an excellent fit due to his familiarity with the Chargers' offensive scheme.
As a veteran pass catcher, Renfrow could play a significant role early in the season, providing guidance to rookies like Ladd McConkey and Brenden Rice. While Renfrow's last two seasons have been underwhelming—totaling 585 yards and 61 receptions in 27 games—his experience and potential affordability could make him a valuable addition.
Similarly, Xavien Howard could bring much-needed help to the Chargers' secondary, which struggled last season. Despite being on the older side, Howard still can make a significant impact. Pairing him with Derwin James could create a formidable duo in the defensive backfield. Additionally, Howard's veteran presence could provide essential leadership to younger players like Asante Samuel Jr. and Alohi Gilman.
While the Chargers have already made substantial moves, there is still ample time to enhance their roster further. Adding seasoned players like Renfrow and Howard could provide the depth and leadership necessary to compete at a high level. Whether or not the Chargers choose to pursue these options remains to be seen, but the potential benefits are clear.
