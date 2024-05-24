Chargers News: Jim Harbaugh Has High Praise For Young Defensive Standout
The Los Angeles Chargers were able to retain two of their most important defensive players in linebackers Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa. Both will be integral for the defensive attack of the Bolts in 2024
Though having Mack and Bosa back will be important for the pass rush of the defense, the Chargers also have a young star in upcoming second-year linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu. Tuipulotu had a very respectable rookie season, bringing in 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and 12 quarterback hits. The expectations for the young defender are high, and he is starting to get noticed by new head coach Jim Harbaugh.
The Chargers posted a video of practice where new defensive coordinator Jesse Minter gets into a conversation with Harbaugh, who is elated at the work he is seeing from Tuipulotu.
Harbaugh states, "I was just noticing how Tuli was getting in first in every drill...I can see him taking it seriously and jumping up and leading."
Harbaugh is clearly seeing the work that Tuipulou is putting in and wanted to make a point to tell Minter that he is noticing that work ethic.
With a rookie year that led to multiple sacks, Tuipulou could be the dark horse Defensive Player of the Year candidate for the Chargers. Granted, he will need to outpace the potential double-digit sacks that Mack will get — but the young linebacker could be a star in the making.