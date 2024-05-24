Chargers News: Simulation Model Reveals High Expectations for LA's Playoff Hopes
The Los Angeles Chargers are going to look like a much different team in 2024, and that has everything to do with a brand-new coaching staff in place. New head coach Jim Harbaugh has taken over, and early projections are pegging the team to be wildly successful with Harbaugh at the helm.
One of the biggest reasons the team struggled last season was the wrist injury that Justin Herbert suffered. He also had a broken finger through most of the season, which no doubt impacted his playstyle more. Despite the finger being on his non-throwing hand, it likely still caused plenty of headaches.
With a potentially explosive wide receiver room that includes new addition D.J. Chark and dynamic young receivers like Quentin Johnston, rookie Ladd McConkey, and Brenden Rice, the Chargers could have a sleeper unit in the making.
With the new additions in the head coach department and a core defensive group that was mostly held together, a new projection from The Athletic's Austin Mock was made and shows some interesting data.
After the season was simulated 100,000 times, the Chargers are sixth in terms of teams that have the highest chance of making the playoffs, with a current 57.7 percent chance.
According to the study, "The Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Chargers are a bit of a surprise with how high they sit as potential playoff teams, but each has a top-five easiest schedule, according to my model. Both teams should also see a significant upgrade at the quarterback position compared with last year. The Falcons signed Kirk Cousins, who is a borderline top-10 quarterback in the NFL, and the Chargers are welcoming back Justin Herbert after an injury-riddled season and now have Jim Harbaugh taking over as coach.
The Chargers do have an easier schedule than most, and that could do wonders for the team attempting to make some noise in the stacked AFC. With a healthy Herbert and a new gritty head coach in Harbaugh, the team might be able to surprise everyone in the NFL.