Chargers Notes: Starting O-Line, RB Hierarchy, Harbaugh-Herbert Connection
New head coach Jim Harbaugh is reshaping the Los Angeles Chargers in his own image as the team's offseason wears on. Will he be able to turn the team's fortunes around after a disappointing 5-12 run in 2023?
Here are the latest notes from the Bolts.
Chargers News: Jim Harbaugh Reveals Starting Offensive Line
The reigning University of Michigan CFP national champ has unveiled his first five.
Chargers News: Possible Running Back Hierarchy Projected for Jim Harbaugh's Smashmouth Offense
With a new focus on the Rams' run game (as it usually is at most of his head coaching shop), it's imperative to suss out new L.A. head coach Jim Harbaugh's running back depth behind All-Pro starter Kyren Williams.
Chargers News: Recently Un-Retired Safety Participating in Offseason Team Workouts
A free agent favorite of freshly-hired general manager Joe Hortiz visited the Chargers during a recent L.A. team practice.
Chargers News: Pro Pro Bowl Linebacker Talks Staying in LA This Season
Both of Los Angeles' superstar linebackers restructured their lucrative contracts in order to avoid being traded away from the franchise this offseason.
Chargers News: Jim Harbaugh Impressed with Justin Herbert to a Molecular Degree
Pro Bowl quarterback Justin Herbert was always, allegedly, the primary reason Jim Harbaugh made the leap back into college, after spending nine seasons at Michigan.
Chargers News: Joe Alt Makes Former All-Pro Bolt Look Tiny
The Chargers' top draft selection this April, former Notre Dame Fighting Irish All-American offensive tackle Joe Alt (the No. 5 pick), is so formdiable, he's even giving a superstar ex-Bolt pause.