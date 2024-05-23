Charger Report

Chargers Notes: Harbaugh's Shifts, Key OTAs, Pro Bowl Promises and More

James Brizuela

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) reacts during organized team activities at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) reacts during organized team activities at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Stay updated with the Los Angeles Chargers’ latest news covering Jim Harbaugh's fresh tactics, essential offseason workout dates, and rookie spotlights, promising a charged-up preseason full of exciting developments.

Remaining Offseason Workout Dates Revealed

As the Bolts' OTAs march forward, fans can mark their calendars for the remaining key dates of the offseason workout program. Read more

Jim Harbaugh’s NCAA Past and LA Transition

Former Michigan coach and College Football Playoff champion, Jim Harbaugh, has taken up the reins in LA, leaving behind NCAA pressures for a new chapter with the Chargers. How did his NCAA investigation aid his want to rejoin the NFL ranks? Read more

NaVorro Bowman Details Joining Harbaugh’s Staff

Chargers linebacker coach NaVorro Bowman shares an insider’s look at how he joined Jim Harbaugh's coaching staff. Read more

Harbaugh’s Operational Overhaul

The impact of Jim Harbaugh's leadership is already visible as he makes substantial changes to the Chargers’ practice routines. Discover how these modifications could potentially improve the team's performance and adaptability on the field. Read more

Potential Pro Bowl Linebacker in the Making?

A promising young linebacker in the Chargers' ranks is poised for a Pro Bowl ascent in 2024. Explore this analysis on whether he can elevate his game to the next level and become a cornerstone of the team's defense. Read more

Published
James Brizuela

JAMES BRIZUELA

James Brizuela has been a professional writer since 2019. After covering entertainment and the NFL for Sportskeeda, he now works as an Assignment Desk Editor for the LA Sports Report Network which has partnered with the Sports Illustrated FanNation Network, focusing on his expertise in LA sports at the college and professional level.