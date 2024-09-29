Chargers vs Chiefs: Expert Predictions For AFC West Showdown
The Los Angeles Chargers are pretty broken down after a tough 20-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Now, the Chargers' injury report lists three players as out for the game and six more questionable, including star quarterback Justin Herbert (Ankle), star outside linebacker Joey Bosa (Hip), and defensive tackles Rashawn Slater (Pectoral) and Joe Alt (Knee).
This couldn't have come at a worse time as Los Angeles is facing one of the strongest teams in the NFL: the Kansas City Chiefs.
Is there a chance that the Bolts can beat the odds and take down the reigning Super Bowl champions? Here's what our staff at Chargers on Sports Illustrated thinks.
Matt Levine: Even if Justin Herbert plays in this game, the Bolts will fall to the Chiefs. Kansas City has been finding ways to win this season while the Chargers have survived. Injuries have taken over Los Angeles and much like last week, the Bolts won't be able to overcome them.
Prediction: Chiefs 34, Chargers 17
John Robinson: The Chargers will fall to the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend as the injuries to their key contributors will be exploited by a very good Andy Reid-led coaching staff. Justin Herbert is also expected to play despite still dealing with a nagging ankle sprain, which should be concerning for Chargers fans.
Prediction: Chiefs 24, Chargers 10
Valentina Martinez: The Chargers are banged up and won’t be able to give the Chiefs a run for their money on Sunday. It’ll be their second straight loss after a solid opening two games.
Prediction: Chiefs 24, Chargers 10
Ricardo Sandoval: The Chargers are one depleted bunch as they enter this crucial Week 4 matchup against the Chiefs. L.A. dropped a tough one last week against the Steelers and it won't get any easier as they will be without many of their top players. The Chargers could be in for a long game against the back-to-back Super Bowl champions on Sunday.
Prediction: Chiefs 28, Chargers 20
Eva Geitheim: The Chiefs will beat the Chargers. Even when Mahomes and the offense don't play great, they still often win. An injured Herbert and offensive line are also concerning.
Prediction: Chiefs 24, Chargers 16
Jeremy Hanna: Fate has not been kind to the Chargers this past week, having lost multiple key players in their game against the Steelers, not to mention the Derwin James suspension. The Chiefs are already an excellent team, meaning it’s going to be even harder for Los Angeles to get the victory here.
Prediction: Chiefs 27, Chargers 14
