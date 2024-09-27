Chargers Latest Injury Report Spells Trouble For Multiple Starters
The Los Angeles Chargers are preparing for an AFC West grudge match with division rival the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday in SoFi Stadium. This game could be trouble for the Chargers after their latest injury report had five players listed as DNP (did not practice). Jim Harbaugh has clearly changed the identity of this football team during his arrival in Los Angeles, but this team without some key contributors and ailing starters could spell a 2-2 start for the Chargers.
On the offensive side of the football, the Chargers will most likely be without both Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt who looked like they were going to be the best duo of offensive tackles three weeks into the NFL season. During their 20-10 loss against Pittsburgh on Sunday, Alt exited the game in the third quarter after tweaking his knee which has now been diagnosed as an MCL injury.
Slater has been a non-participant so far this week at Chargers' practice after he suffered a pectoral injury at some point in the second half last Sunday.
Quarterback Justin Herbert was also listed on the injury report after he further aggravated his right ankle which he initially hurt against the Carolina Panthers in week two. This week Herbert has been limited in his participation throughout the practice week as he is trying to do everything in his power to suit up this Sunday.
With both of his starting tackles potentially out and a less than 100 percent ankle, the Chargers' staff may consider resting Herbert against the Chiefs this Sunday to avoid any potential risk as he is the ultimate piece to this franchise's playoff aspirations this season.
The Chargers defense will already be down one of their star players as Derwin James Jr will be unavailable on Sunday because he is serving a one-game suspension after an illegal hit against Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth. James has been fined five times through six seasons for unnecessary roughness penalties, so the league office came to the conclusion that he would have to sit out in week four.
Not only will this Jesse Minter-led unit be without James, but they probably won't have the services of Pro Bowl edge rusher Joey Bosa who has been listed as DNP twice this week after injuring his hip against the Steelers. Chargers linebacker Junior Colston was also a DNP due to the Hamstring injury that sidelined him at the start of the season. Harbaugh will have a tall task on Sunday as he has to lead his banged-up team against Andy Reid and the Chiefs.
