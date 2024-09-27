Chargers Injury Report: Joey Bosa Officially Ruled Out
Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa is officially ruled out for Sunday's game due to a hip injury. Junior Colson and Rashawn Slater will also miss the Week 4 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Bosa has already dealt with multiple injuries this season. Ahead of the season opener, Bosa underwent surgery after breaking his left hand in a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams on Aug. 4. In Week 2, Bosa was already dealing with another injury to his back.
By Week 3, he was battling a hip injury that he re-aggravated against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
At this point in his career, labeling the defensive star as injury-prone is reasonable. Bosa spent the last two seasons dealing with various injuries. In 2023, the linebacker sprained his right foot in Week 11 against the Green Bay Packers.
In 2022, Bosa missed four months of the season because of a groin injury. He played in just 14 games in the last two years.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero explained why several fans have essentially forgotten about Bosa's abilities.
"Only 14 games in the past two seasons, a lot of people forget," Pelissero toldEric Smith of Chargers.com. "He agrees to take a pay cut in March ... so this is a big year for him. But anytime a guy [misses time] for two seasons, the public, fans, the league ... they don't know what version of him you're going to get. Does he have the flamethrower he once did? He said he has a new drive and motivation and wants to prove something."
Ahead of this season Bosa expressed his eagerness for a new chapter.
"I'm pretty confident in myself that my best years are still ahead of me," Bosa saidvia the team's transcript. "I think I still have a few more years of my physical prime left, so I think that combined with my experience and all the things I've been through, can really help me hopefully reach that next level.
There is no denying Bosa is amazing when healthy. But it seems as though the seventh-year is falling apart.
This season was supposed to be a comeback year for the defensive linebacker, but it's been spoiled by injuries.
It's unclear how the rest of the season will play out for Bosa. He's been dealing with an injury almost every game of the season thus far.