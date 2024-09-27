Five Chargers Players Questionable For Matchup With Chiefs
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh will have his toughest test as the Bolts' leader this Sunday, as he prepares for a week four matchup with AFC West Divisional rival the Kansas City Chiefs. On Friday the Chargers released their final injury report which featured three players out and five listed as questionable.
It has already been determined that the Chargers will be without Joey Bosa, Rashawn Slater, and Junior Colson which are devastating blows to this Los Angeles unit as these are key contributors to the franchise.
Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter will have to find ways to get the most out of his side of the ball without Bosa and Colson. Losing Bosa was crucial after he left in the third quarter of the Chargers' week three game against the Steelers with a hip injury. The 2016 Defensive Rookie of the Year has dealt with a plethora of injuries over the last few seasons, and it is unfortunate he is back on the injury report so early in the season. Colson has been dealing with a nagging hamstring injury, however, he will likely see the field for Los Angeles in the upcoming week.
The five players who were listed as questionable are Justin Herbert, Kristian Fulton, Ja’sir Taylor, Joe Alt, Derius Davis, and Deane Leonard. The names to monitor the most are Herbert and Alt because they crucial pieces to this Los Angeles offense.
There was speculation amongst the Chargers' fanbase that coach Harbaugh could consider sitting Herbert out against the Chiefs due to him reaggravating his ankle against the Steelers in week three after getting hit in the third quarter. On Friday Herbert spoke to reporters about the Chargers' decision to take him out of the game last weekend.
"It's going day-to-day, see how it is and keep getting better," he said. "We felt like I was in a position last week to play. And I felt comfortable and safe knowing that I could move around and do as much as I could to protect myself.
"But we got to that point where they thought it was the best decision to take me out because I couldn't move or protect myself. I think as long as we keep getting better day-to-day here, we'll see where we end up."
Without Slater and the questionable status of Alt, it will be interesting to see how Herbert with fair against the Chiefs' defense led by evil genius Steve Spagnuolo.
More News: Chargers Injury Report: Joey Bosa Officially Ruled Out