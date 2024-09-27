Chargers' Justin Herbert is Trending Towards Playing Sunday
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was throwing during Thursday's practice, per ESPN's Lindsey Thiry.
Herbert has been dealing with a right high ankle sprain that he sustained in Week 2 against the Carolina Panthers.
The Chargers will face AFC West rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs, in Week 4. Los Angeles was hoping to make a statement with a win over their division rivals.
However, the Chargers are battling several injuries. Several injured players didn't practice Friday, including, Joey Bosa, Joe Alt, Rashawn Slater, Derius Davis, and Junior Colson.
Herbert has played with an injury before. After he suffered a rib cartilage fracture at the beginning of the 2022 season, he played through the injury until the final four games of the season. The only reason he missed because of the rib injury was because it required season-ending surgery.
It's evident he is dedicated to helping his team in any way he can. But the Chargers also have to think of his long-term health and longevity throughout the season.
After the divisional matchup with the Chiefs, the Chargers head into their bye week. This would give Herbert essentially two weeks to rest if he were to sit out Sunday's game.
As of now, it looks like Herbert will continue to play despite his injury. Playing on Sunday means there is a risk of further injury. The Chargers need to ask one important question: Is it worth it?
Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh has noted that Herbert is a "warrior," but all battles cannot be won.
It's in the best interest of the team if Herbert were to sit out. Several other starters will also be missing the game.
The Chargers have already shown they're a different team this season. Los Angeles doesn't have to beat the Chiefs to prove anything.
Especially since other starters are missing, it would be a tough task for Herbert to play while injured. With Alt and Slater likely out, the pass protection won't be as strong.
Veteran backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke has already said he is prepared to fill in for Herbert in Week 4.
Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman revealed the quarterback room is extremely supportive of each other.
"They work great together. Teamwork like you wouldn't believe," Roman said via the team transcript. "Supportive of one another like last week was a great example. Multiple plans were in effect. Certain guys taking reps, Easton taking reps, that kind of thing.
"Those guys do a great job working together, communicating, comparing notes," Roman added. "Really good relationship there, really good communication."
All in all, Herbert playing Sunday could be detrimental for the Chargers.