Chargers News: Jim Harbaugh RB-Turned-Crosstown Rival Unpacks His Approach to Game
The Los Angeles Chargers are looking for a healthy and competitive season as the 2024 campaign approaches. The Chargers are primed to be in the thick of things, and their new head coach, Jim Harbaugh, is a big reason they can. It's not a sure thing, but Harbaugh will put them in the best position possible.
Harbaugh is among the most successful college and NFL coaches currently active, and he has a personality and style like no other.
Nobody knows that better than his former player and current Los Angeles Rams rookie running back Blake Corum.
Corum appeared on "The Rich Eisen Show" and spoke about what makes his former head coach the coach he is today compared to his current head coach, Sean McVay.
"Total opposites in terms of their personalities. I think they're both great coaches, but they are definitely total opposites," Corum opined.
Harbaugh is a tough-nosed, no-nonsense coach. That's the style he implemented in Michigan with Corum, and that's what we should expect in Los Angeles with the Bolts. Everywhere Harbaugh has gone, he emphasizes dominating the trenches, and that's been the plan for him in L.A. The types of players he's signed and drafted speak volumes about that, and the Bolts will have an identity for the first time in a long time.
Corum was arguably one of the best running backs in the country under Harbaugh, named a two-time All-American in 2022-23, a two-time Top-10 Heisman Trophy Finisher, 2023 Comeback Player of the Year, and a three-time All-Big Ten selection. This is what Harbaugh does. Don't be surprised if the Chargers are among the top running teams this upcoming season.
