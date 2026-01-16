Joe Alt’s scary injury update still offers good news for Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Joe Alt had some scary things to say about his season-ending ankle injury after the team's year concluded with a postseason loss.

Alt, a Pro Bowler despite hardly playing because of the respect he demands when on the field, offered up some injury details sure to make fans wince.

"It was pretty much what you guys saw. I [messed] my ankle up pretty good in all facets. It was a tough blow but we bounced back," Alt said, according to Eric Smith of Chargers.com. "It was everything you could do to an ankle … I did it, pretty much."

Alt suffered an ankle injury in Week 4, then came back in Week 9, only to make the same injury worse before getting shut down for good.

A bummer at the time on many levels, no doubt, but made all the worse by the fact Alt had kicked over to left tackle and looked good doing so while playing in place of fellow elite offensive tackle Rashawn Slater.

But given the circumstances, it’s not all bad for Alt.

Joe Alt’s injury update progress

Despite how bad things sound, Alt being present at exit interviews and without a boot was a pretty big deal.

So was what else he had to say on the topic.

According to Smith, Alt said his rehab "has been going really well" and added this: "Every day has been getting better and better. Out of the boot now, so close to where I want to be."

All signs, it seems, point to Alt being able to train in a relatively normal fashion this offseason. Then, a return for training camp.

Granted, the Chargers will probably ramp up Alt slowly over the summer. But he’ll return to an offensive line that also has Slater back in the fold.

Everything else is a question mark. Former first-rounder Zion Johnson could be gone despite a solid season. Center Bradley Bozeman is likely to be replaced, as is free-agent bust Mekhi Becton.

We’ll see if the Chargers change where their elite tackles play at all. Alt showed himself well on the left side. Post-injury for both, perhaps they move them around, keeping Slater on the right side.

Either way, the fact Alt is on the way back at a solid pace despite how things sounded is nothing short of a good thing.

