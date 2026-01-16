Chargers hint at 5th-year option decision for critical piece of future

It's officially the offseason for the Los Angeles Chargers. Not even one week after their crushing Wild Card loss at the hands of the New England Patriots, the team held their end-of-the-season press conference to address what went wrong and looking towards the future.

Speaking of the future, the fifth-year option decision is coming up for 2023 first rounders. For the Chargers, that'll be Quentin Johnston. Johnston has had a decent three seasons so far, however nothing spectacular.

In a wide receiver room that had Ladd McConkey and veteran Keenan Allen, Johnston was third on the team in receiving yards and led the way in touchdowns. Should the Chargers pick up Johnston's fifth-year option? Joe Hortiz hinted at the idea on Thursday.

Chargers could pick up Johnston's fifth-year option

Chargers GM Joe Hortiz on WR Quentin Johnston’s fifth year option: “I’m a big fan of Q’s”



Said they have not had the conversation on the decision yet. — Alex Insdorf (@alexinsdorf99) January 15, 2026

Let's take a look at Johnston's stats over his first three seasons:

2023: 38 catches, 431 yards, two touchdowns (17 games)

2024: 55 catches, 711 yards, eight touchdowns (15 games)

2025: 51 catches, 735 yards, eight touchdowns (14 games)

Johnston basically had his best statistical season this year, doing it in the least amount of games he's played in. According to OverTheCap, Johnston's fifth-year option price tag is worth $17,528,000. Is it worth it for the Chargers to pick up the option?

Remember, that $17.5 million is set to go against 2027's cap hit, where the Chargers are currently slated to have over $167 million in available space. Money won't be an issue in this scenario. Despite the slight underwhelming production for a first round wideout, it'd be worth it for the Chargers to accept Johnston's option.

Maybe a year four breakout could be in store? A new playcaller is set to come in, as the team decided to move on from Greg Roman. Johnston could possibly thrive in a new offensive system.

It'll be interesting to see what the Chargers do with Johnston this offseason.

