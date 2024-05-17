Chargers News: NFL World Loves LA Social Media Team's Schedule Announcement
The Los Angeles Chargers won the NFL's schedule release announcement on Wednesday.
At least, that appears to be the consensus on NFL Twitter/X, with regards to how L.A.'s social media team handled the news of its club's 2024 slate.
Los Angeles unveiled a SIMS-channeling world in reaction to the Bolts' fresh agenda:
Fans were understandably delighted.
The Kansas City Chiefs, the Chargers' already-unlovable AFC West rivals as the Super Bowl champs in three of the last four years, got even more unlovable recently when kicker Harrison Butker gave a misogynistic and homophobic graduation speech over the weekend. Appropriately, L.A. put him where he belonged in its SIMS game rendition of him: the kitchen. The X handle @NFL_Memes relished the moment:
Los Angeles will face the Chiefs twice, at home on September 29, Week 4, and on the road on December 8, Week 14.
And yes, Taylor Swift was snuck into the visualization during the initial Chiefs matchup mention.
Aaron Rodgers, a deranged conspiracy theorist who moonlights as a 40-year-old New York Jets starting quarterback, was similarly dragged by the Chargers in the SIMS rollout.
The Chargers aren't even scheduled to play Rodgers' Jets.
Another X user delighted in L.A.'s (quite literal) clowning of the Las Vegas Raiders:
The rollout was so great, Chargers social media director Megan Julian earned major plaudits from another pleased customer:
Julian was given additional shine by The 33rd's social team:
Jomboy Media believes that this announcement is an all-timer:
