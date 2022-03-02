Skip to main content
Treylon Burks
Los Angeles Chargers, Arkansas Razorbacks

Chargers met with Arkansas WR Treylon Burks at NFL Combine

The Chargers have met with one of the top pass-catchers in this year’s draft class at the NFL Combine.

The Chargers don't have a definitive answer on their current roster for whom will serve as the team's No. 2 wide receiver.

Mike Williams is a pending free agent, who the Chargers can also franchise tag. However, there are no guarantees with how his situation with the club will unfold.

In the meantime, the Chargers are doing their homework on pass-catching prospects. Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks is the latest prospect to reveal at his NFL combine media availability that he has met with the Chargers.

Burks also noted that the Falcons, Seahawks and Dolphins were also among the teams he's met with.

Burks' frame of 6'3" and 225 pounds, is on the larger scale of wide receiver bodies. But his rare combination of having the adequate size and burst sets him apart from other pass-catchers in this year's draft. 

Oct 23, 2021; Little Rock, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Treylon Burks (16) rushes for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Burks was no stranger to shedding tackles during his time in the SEC and he said Tuesday, that he models his game after the 49ers' do-it-all playmaker Deebo Samuel.

“I’ve watched a lot of Deebo Samuel," Burks said. "Just by the way he plays running back, inside, outside… I try to mimic my game after him.”

During his senior campaign at Arkansas, Burks capped off his college career with a season that featured 66 receptions, 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns. 

As a freshman and sophomore, Burks handled some of the Razorbacks' kick and punt return duties. He averaged 20.5 yards per kick return and 10.3 yards per punt return throughout his time in the college ranks.

Mar 2, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arkansa wide receiver Treylon Burks talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Combine. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
