Chargers met with UCLA TE Greg Dulcich at NFL Combine

The NFL scouting circuit is onto the second day of interviews. Tuesday was strictly general managers and head coaches, and while those will continue on Wednesday, prospects have also begun taking to the podium.

Quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends kicked things off Wednesday morning, speaking to the media inside the Indiana Convention Center.

Among those, UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich, one of the top players at his position in this year’s draft, says he met with the Chargers, via Gilbert Manzano of the OC Register.

With tight end Jared Cook set to hit free agency, the Chargers have a need at the position and they’re proceeding by doing their due diligence on a local product.

Nov 27, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins tight end Greg Dulcich (85) completes a pass play for a first down in the first half of the game against the California Golden Bears at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

In his senior season with the Bruins, Dulcich started all 12 games, hauling in 42 catches for 725 yards and five touchdowns. He was named a finalist for the John Mackey Award, given annually to the nation's top tight end.

His 17.3 yards per reception ranked third in college football last season among tight ends. Dulcich averaged 60 yards per game, which finished fifth in the PAC-12.

Dulcich was selected to participate in the Reese’s Senior Bowl, where he stood out in one-on-ones among a deep tight end class.

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah has Dulcich listed as the top tight end on his updated big board.

Jeremiah wrote the following on Dulcich:

"Dulcich is a twitchy tight end prospect with big-play production. He aligns in-line or flexed in the slot. He is quick off the line, and he can really build speed working down the field. He displays nuance and polish at the top of routes to create separation out of the break. He is very effective on seams and crossers, using his speed to pull away. He can track the ball naturally and will attack the ball at the highest point when needed. He does have a few contact drops, but his hands are well above average. After the catch, he can make defenders miss, but primarily relies on his burst. In the run game, he is competitive and competent to seal and wall off. He does need to add some strength in that department. Overall, Dulcich is exactly what teams are looking for at the position and he should emerge as a quality starter."

Feb 1, 2022; Mobile, AL, USA; American tight end Greg Dulcich of UCLA (85) runs the ball during American practice for the 2022 Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

NFL teams are all searching for the Travis Kelce, George Kittle or Darren Waller type of tight end. Certainly, it would be hyperbolic to state that Dulcich could ever emulate those type of players, but his skill set aligns with the way they go about their game.

As Jeremiah hit on, Dulcich has versatility in where he can line up. From the boundary to the slot alignment, Dulcich can stretch the field vertically extraordinary well for the big body that he possesses.

Dulcich told ESPN's Turron Davenport that his favorite route to run is the Y-option, allowing him to get downfield.

