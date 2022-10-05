Chargers' Run Defense to Face Tall Order Against Browns' Rushing Tandem

COSTA MESA – The Chargers' Week 5 opponent sits among the best in the league in running the ball.

The Browns' two-headed monster of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt are one of – if not the best – rushing duo in the NFL. Cleveland's ground attack has averaged 187 rushing yards per game through the first four weeks this season.

“He can really see the game and pace the blocking scheme. I think he sets up his blocks really well," Chargers coach Brandon Staley said of Chubb. "He’s just a very tough tackle because of how he is built. He has a really strong lower body. He can shrink his surface, where he becomes even thicker and smaller. Then, he has really good speed."

Hunt, one of the game's top rushers since entering the NFL in 2018, has surpassed over 1,200 purpose yards the last two seasons. Meanwhile, his counterpart, Hunt, is as viable of a No. 2 running back as they come.

"Kareem is a starting running back in the NFL," Staley said. "He was a starting running back in Kansas City. They are very deep in that group. I think you saw last year, the way they played at running back."

The Chargers' defense, which onboarded three new defensive lineman this offseason – all of which are capable defenders against the run – featuring Sebastian Joseph-Day, Austin Johnson and Khalil Mack, will see their toughest run-stopping assignment yet when they take the field this Sunday in Cleveland.

Joseph-Day, awarded with 10 run stops this season, per PFF, sees Chubb and Hunt as similar running backs due to their physicality and running styles.

“Even though they are different, I would say they are probably the same," Joseph-Day said of the two rushers. "They are both just very elite. Good in open space, good at making the right cuts, good at breaking tackles. Really just a one-two punch and they are both starting running backs, right? They’re both elite, that’s all I have to say.”

Through the early goings, the Chargers sit 14th in stoping the run, allowing an average of 109 yards per game. However, they've fallen victim to one big run per game blowing open their run-stopping total.

The Chargers have allowed a 50-plus yard run in each of the last three games. Last week, Texans running back Dameon Pierce ripped off a 75-yard rushing attempt for a touchdown.

"That was a team-oriented explosion run, starting with myself," Staley said on what went wrong during last week's big run. "We have to do better than that because we, obviously, had the momentum in that game, and then, you get one-punch like that — and you’re playing really well in the run front — one run like that can make you feel a lot different about your performance. I have to do a better job coaching.”

Staley says an emphasis in stopping the run will be not allowing the rushers to get around the edge and into open space. Keeping them restricted from bouncing runs to the outside will be a priority Staley said.

“Try not to let him get there," Staley said on defending Chubb outside the tackles. "That’s where a lot of the big runs happen. Normally, it’s because they are forcing the defensive back to tackle him. A lot of those big runs are coming from outside the tackle box. They do a really good job of scheming him to get there.”

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski, known for his ground-and-pound rushing attack, comes from the Gary Kubiak zone-running scheme philosophy. Now in Stefanski's third year as head coach of the Browns, Staley said he's seen more of a variety in the way runs are deployed compared to when he was the offensive coordinator in Minnesota during the 2019 season.

Joseph-Day praised Stefanski's running scheme on Wednesday, stating it's a difficult one to dissect due to their balanced approach.

“I just think it challenges us in a way that we just have to be really technique sound," Joseph-Day said. "You have to make sure you that we follow our keys and you can’t really tee off on anything, you just have to play football and that's what makes it challenging. Some teams, they give you some hints on how they do things, but they do such a good a good job at keeping it balanced and have such good players on both sides of the ball and their o-line is elite."

