Chargers K Cameron Dicker Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker has been named the Special Teams Player of the Week, marking the second time this season he's been awarded the honors.

Dicker, who was signed to the Chargers' practice squad on Thursday ahead of their Week 10 matchup against the Falcons, made four kicks in the game. He was 2-for-2 on extra points and 2-for-2 on field goal attempts, hitting from 31 yards early in the fourth quarter followed by his game-winning 37-yarder with three seconds left in regulation.

Previously in Week 5, as a member of the Eagles, Dicker nailed a 23-yard field goal in the final minutes to secure the victory for Philadelphia, picking up NFC Special Teams Player of the Week following his efforts.

Dicker is the third kicker the Chargers have signed this season after Dustin Hopkins suffered a hamstring injury and Taylor Bertolet a quad injury.

In earning this week's honors, Dicker becomes the Chargers second player this season to be named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week, joining Hopkins, who hit the game-winning kick in overtime in Week 6 over the Broncos.

Dicker has proven to be among the league's best replacement kickers in the NFL as he'll continue to receive opportunities with the Chargers until Hopkins presumably returns from injury.

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.