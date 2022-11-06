Live In-Game Updates: Chargers at Falcons Week 9

This is the live in-game update landing page for the Chargers at Falcons Week 9 matchup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. This page will undergo updates in real time with information and analysis throughout the contest.

Halftime

Chargers 14, Falcons 10

Second Quarter

11:11 am: Austin Ekeler now has 10 career games with a touchdown run and touchdown catch, which is tied for the most since he entered the league and tied for the fifth-most all-time.

11:08 am: Justin Herbert hits Austin Ekeler in the flat for a touchdown.

10:51 am: After going three-and-out the first two series, the Chargers respond by stringing together a 15-play, 83-yard drive that ends with an Austin Ekeler touchdown.

Drue Tranquill sacks Marcus Mariota on third down to force the Falcons to punt. Tranquill has been about the only bright spot for the Chargers early on. 10:33 am: The Chargers go three-and-out on offense for the second straight drive to open up the game.

First Quarter

10:27 am: After two series, the Chargers have allowed the Falcons to average over seven yards per carry for 92 yards.

10:26 am: The streak of falling behind by multiple scores in the first quarter continues for the Chargers, marking the fourth straight game. The Falcons extend their lead by converting a 29-yard field goal.

10:11 am: Cordarrelle Patterson scores on the opening drive in his first game back. The Chargers were gashed by the run on the defense’s first series, allowing 60 rushing yards on five attempts as the Falcons take an early 7-0 lead.

Pregame

Date and time: Sunday, Nov. 6 at 10:00 a.m. PT

Sunday, Nov. 6 at 10:00 a.m. PT Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Mercedes-Benz Stadium TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: NFL Sunday Ticket and FuboTV

NFL Sunday Ticket and FuboTV Radio: ATL FM-98.7, featuring Matt "Money" Smith, Daniel Jeremiah and Shannon Farren

Inactives

Chargers: QB Easton Stick, K Dustin Hopkins, WR Keenan Allen, CB Kemon Hall, WR Mike Williams, OLB Chris Rumph, DL Jerry Tillery

QB Easton Stick, K Dustin Hopkins, WR Keenan Allen, CB Kemon Hall, WR Mike Williams, OLB Chris Rumph, DL Jerry Tillery Falcons: S Erik Harris, CB A.J. Terrell, ILB Nate Landman, OL Chuma Edoga, TE Anthony Firkser, WR Bryan Edwards, DL Matt Dickerson

