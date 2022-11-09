Chargers at 49ers Betting Odds: Week 10 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under

Following their bye week, the Chargers retuned to play last Sunday in Atlanta, getting back in the win column to pickup their fourth victory across the last five games.

Due up next on the Chargers schedule is the 49ers, a team who's also faced a surplus of injuries. San Francisco, however, was among the buyers ahead of the NFL trade deadline, acquiring one of the game's best running backs in Christian McCaffrey.

Here's a look at the opening betting lines ahead of Week 10:

Chargers at 49ers Betting Odds

Point spread: 49ers -5.5

49ers -5.5 Moneyline : 49ers (-300), Chargers (+240)

: 49ers (-300), Chargers (+240) Over/under: 45.5 points

*All betting odds are courtesy of Sports Illustrated Sportsbook.

The spread sits in favor of the 49ers over the Chargers by 5.5 points. San Francisco is coming off their bye week, entering the matchup with 14 days to prepare.

The point total is slated at 45.5 points between the two teams. Now nine weeks of games in the books, the Chargers have averaged 23 points per game and the 49ers have averaged 22 points.

Kickoff for the Chargers at 49ers Week 10 contest is slated for Sunday, Nov. 13 at 5:20 p.m. PT at Levi's Stadium.

*Get your Chargers tickets from SI Tickets by clicking here

Read more from Charger Report:

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.