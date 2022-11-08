Chargers Injury Roundup: DL Austin Johnson Out For Season With Knee Injury, RT Trey Pipkins Aggravates Sprained MCL

The hits keep coming for the Chargers on the injury front and Week 9 was no different.

The Chargers are already considered the most injured team in the NFL, according to the NFL Bus Rankings (Banged Up Score). And yet, things have continued to worsen, losing another starter.

Defensive lineman Austin Johnson was carted off the field in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Falcons after injuring his knee.

After further tests, Chargers coach Brandon Staley announced Monday that Johnson will miss the rest of the season after suffering a left knee fracture and MCL sprain.

Johnson was a coveted free agent this offseason before signing a two-year, $14 million contract with the Chargers. Through the first nine weeks, Johnson had been the Chargers best run defender, logging the highest run stop percentage on the team at 11.4%, per Pro Football Focus.

"It's an opportunity for these other guys to be able to contribute," Staley said of the loss. "We know the guys that are likely to take his place and it's going to be an opportunity for us to show that we can play team defense.

"I'm really disappointed because Austin has been fantastic since he's gotten here. I love coaching him, we love coaching him, but this is part of the NFL, and we'll get him back here soon. He's gonna stay with us and he's gonna be a key contributor, helping these guys throughout the rest of the season."

When asked who will step into Johnson's role and anchor the middle of the defensive line, Staley indicated they're still sorting through that decision.

"We're gonna work through that over the next 36 hours and get out there on the practice field," Staley said of the plan for replacing Johnson during his absence.

For a defense that has been vulnerable against the run, allowing an average of 146 rushing yards per game, including 200-plus yards given up on the ground in three of their last four outings, they'll have their hands full in filling the shoes that Johnson leaves behind.

"That's a very prolific running team," Staley said of the Falcons, which totaled 201 rushing yards on Sunday. "They had 35 runs, but outside of the 41-yard run, you know, you wouldn't be happy, but you'd be satisfied with with how you played given who they are and how they've done."

After allowing 94 rushing yards in the first quarter, they clamped down better in the final three quarters, holding Atlanta to 107 yards the rest of the way.

Another injury that surfaced during Sunday's game was right tackle Trey Pipkins leaving prematurely in the fourth quarter as Storm Norton came on to replace him.

Pipkins, who's been playing through an MCL sprain, aggravated the same injury in Week 9. Staley called Pipkins' status day-to-day.

"That's still on the table," Staley said of whether or not Pipkins will play in Week 10 against the 49ers.

Pipkins has shown his toughness having already played through the injury the last two games. But if he's unable to suit up for the Chargers' Sunday night showdown in San Francisco, it's presumed that Norton will slide in at right tackle.

