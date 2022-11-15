Chargers vs. Chiefs Betting Odds: Week 11 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under

The Chargers will return to SoFi Stadium in Week 11, hosting the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.

Injuries have been a reoccurring problem for the Chargers week-after-week, yet they've still shown the ability to overcome adversity and play a competitive brand of football in recent weeks.

With injuries derailing the availability to many of the team's key players, the Chargers have still found ways to win games, coming away with victories in four of their last six games.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs hold a record of 7-2, and are currently in position to hold the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoff picture.

Here's a look at the opening betting lines ahead of Week 11:

Chargers vs. Chiefs Betting Odds

Point spread: Chiefs -5.5

Chiefs -5.5 Moneyline : Chiefs (-300), Chargers (+240)

: Chiefs (-300), Chargers (+240) Over/under: 50.5 points

The opening point spread sits in favor of the Chiefs by 5.5 points. This game marks the second time in which the Chargers and Chiefs will face off this season with the previous meeting ending in a 27-24 Kansas City victory.

The point total is slated at 50.5 points, the largest over/under line across all the games this week. Now 10 weeks of games in the books, the Chiefs average 30 points per game, the most in the NFL. Meanwhile, the Chargers have averaged 22 points per game.

Kickoff for the Chargers vs. Chiefs Week 11 contest is slated for Sunday, Nov. 20 at 5:20 p.m. PT at SoFi Stadium.

