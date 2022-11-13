Pregame Report: Chargers at 49ers Week 10

SANTA CLARA – The Chargers (5-3) and 49ers (4-4) will clash in primetime under the bright lights of Sunday Night Football.

Here's a look at the Week 10 pregame report, previewing the Chargers' matchup against the 49ers.

Sunday, Nov. 13 at 5:20 p.m. PT

Levi's Stadium

How to watch and listen

TV: NBC

NBC Radio: ATL FM-98.7, featuring Matt "Money" Smith, Daniel Jeremiah and Shannon Farren

Where to stream

Final injury report

Chargers:

OUT: WR Keenan Allen, WR Mike Williams, K Dustin Hopkins

WR Keenan Allen, WR Mike Williams, K Dustin Hopkins DOUBTFUL: OLB Chris Rumph

OLB Chris Rumph QUESTIONABLE: T Trey Pipkins, G Brenden Jaimes

49ers:

OUT: DL Arik Armstead, CB Jason Verrett

DL Arik Armstead, CB Jason Verrett DOUBTFUL: DL Samson Ebukam

Betting odds

Point spread: 49ers -7.5

49ers -7.5 Moneyline : 49ers -350, Chargers +275

: 49ers -350, Chargers +275 Over/under: 45.5 points

*All betting odds are courtesy of Sports Illustrated Sportsbook.

Things to watch

Can Chargers overcome injuries at wide receiver?: They did it last week. They beat the Falcons despite not having Keenan Allen or Mike Williams. Against the 49ers, they'll be tasked with trying to do the same. Second-year pass-catcher Joshua Palmer stepped into the No. 1 wide receiver role just a week ago and delivered his first career 100-yard game. The Chargers hope he can do the same in an effort to ignite the offense.

They did it last week. They beat the Falcons despite not having Keenan Allen or Mike Williams. Against the 49ers, they'll be tasked with trying to do the same. Second-year pass-catcher Joshua Palmer stepped into the No. 1 wide receiver role just a week ago and delivered his first career 100-yard game. The Chargers hope he can do the same in an effort to ignite the offense. Containing Christian McCaffrey: The 49ers new weapon has played in two games since San Francisco acquired him ahead of the NFL trade deadline. But this game is likely to show Christian McCaffrey fully unlocked as he and the 49ers come off their bye week, allowing additional time for him to get acclimated to the playbook. In two games with the 49ers, McCaffrey has recorded 36 touches for 211 yards and three total touchdowns.

The 49ers new weapon has played in two games since San Francisco acquired him ahead of the NFL trade deadline. But this game is likely to show Christian McCaffrey fully unlocked as he and the 49ers come off their bye week, allowing additional time for him to get acclimated to the playbook. In two games with the 49ers, McCaffrey has recorded 36 touches for 211 yards and three total touchdowns. Can the Chargers start fast?: The last four weeks, the Chargers have fallen to double-digit deficits in the first quarter, being outscored by a 51-3 point differential. It's critical to get going early against a 49ers team who runs the ball about as good as anyone. Forcing San Francisco into passing downs is the best case scenario for the Chargers, and getting off to an early lead will play a role in doing so.

