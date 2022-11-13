Pregame Report: Chargers at 49ers Week 10
The Chargers will take on the 49ers in Week 10 at Levi's Stadium.
SANTA CLARA – The Chargers (5-3) and 49ers (4-4) will clash in primetime under the bright lights of Sunday Night Football.
Here's a look at the Week 10 pregame report, previewing the Chargers' matchup against the 49ers.
Date, time and location
- Sunday, Nov. 13 at 5:20 p.m. PT
- Levi's Stadium
How to watch and listen
- TV: NBC
- Radio: ATL FM-98.7, featuring Matt "Money" Smith, Daniel Jeremiah and Shannon Farren
Where to stream
Final injury report
Chargers:
- OUT: WR Keenan Allen, WR Mike Williams, K Dustin Hopkins
- DOUBTFUL: OLB Chris Rumph
- QUESTIONABLE: T Trey Pipkins, G Brenden Jaimes
49ers:
Scroll to Continue
Read More
- OUT: DL Arik Armstead, CB Jason Verrett
- DOUBTFUL: DL Samson Ebukam
Betting odds
- Point spread: 49ers -7.5
- Moneyline: 49ers -350, Chargers +275
- Over/under: 45.5 points
*All betting odds are courtesy of Sports Illustrated Sportsbook.
Things to watch
- Can Chargers overcome injuries at wide receiver?: They did it last week. They beat the Falcons despite not having Keenan Allen or Mike Williams. Against the 49ers, they'll be tasked with trying to do the same. Second-year pass-catcher Joshua Palmer stepped into the No. 1 wide receiver role just a week ago and delivered his first career 100-yard game. The Chargers hope he can do the same in an effort to ignite the offense.
- Containing Christian McCaffrey: The 49ers new weapon has played in two games since San Francisco acquired him ahead of the NFL trade deadline. But this game is likely to show Christian McCaffrey fully unlocked as he and the 49ers come off their bye week, allowing additional time for him to get acclimated to the playbook. In two games with the 49ers, McCaffrey has recorded 36 touches for 211 yards and three total touchdowns.
- Can the Chargers start fast?: The last four weeks, the Chargers have fallen to double-digit deficits in the first quarter, being outscored by a 51-3 point differential. It's critical to get going early against a 49ers team who runs the ball about as good as anyone. Forcing San Francisco into passing downs is the best case scenario for the Chargers, and getting off to an early lead will play a role in doing so.
*Get your Chargers tickets from SI Tickets by clicking here
Read more from Charger Report:
- Chargers at 49ers Game Day Betting Odds: Week 10 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under
- Chargers at 49ers Week 10 Game Prediction
- Why the Chargers Waived Former First-Round Pick DL Jerry Tillery
- Chargers at 49ers Week 10 Injury Report: Friday
- Chargers Waive 2019 First-Round Pick Jerry Tillery
Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.