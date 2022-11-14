Live In-Game Updates: Chargers at 49ers Week 10
Follow along for live in-game updates of the Chargers at 49ers Week 10 matchup.
SANTA CLARA – This is the live in-game update landing page for the Chargers at 49ers Week 10 matchup at Levi's Stadium. This page will undergo updates in real time with information and analysis from the press box.
Pregame
- Date and time: Sunday, Nov. 13 at 5:20 p.m. PT
- Location: Levi's Stadium
- TV: NBC
- Streaming: FuboTV
- Radio: ATL FM-98.7, featuring Matt "Money" Smith, Daniel Jeremiah and Shannon Farren
Inactives
- Chargers: QB Easton Stick, K Dustin Hopkins, WR Keenan Allen, RT Trey Pipkins III, WR Mike Williams, WR Keelan Doss, OLB Chris Rumph II
- 49ers: DL Arik Armstead, DE Samson Ebukam, RB Ty Davis-Price, DE Kemoko Turay, LB Curtis Robinson, OL Nick Zakelj
First Quarter
Updates will start following kickoff.
Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.