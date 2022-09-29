Skip to main content
'It's Next Man Up': Chris Rumph on His Opportunity to Slide in as Starter While Joey Bosa Recovers From Injury

Jun 14, 2022; Costa Mesa, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Chris Rumph II (94) during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

'It's Next Man Up': Chris Rumph on His Opportunity to Slide in as Starter While Joey Bosa Recovers From Injury

Chris Rumph will make his first career NFL start on Sunday against the Texans.

COSTA MESA – The Chargers list of injuries continues to pile up, and star edge rusher Joey Bosa is among the latest players to be placed on injured reserve.

Bosa, a four-time Pro Bowl selection, will undergo surgery to repair his torn groin suffered in the first quarter of Sunday's 38-10 loss to the Jaguars. Bosa will miss at least four weeks – with the possibility of more – but the team expects him to return at some point later this season.

The Chargers will turn to second-year player Chris Rumph in place of the injured Bosa. Rumph, 23, was a standout during training camp and the preseason, but Sunday in Houston will go down as his first NFL start.

“First of all, we all want Joey back," Rumph said of his teammate. "This is nothing anybody wants. But I look at it as an opportunity to establish myself, to show these coaches that they can count on me when things like this happen. It's the NFL. Guys are going to get hurt."

Rumph, drafted by the Chargers in the fourth-round of the 2020 NFL Draft, has collected 23 tackles, one sack, three quarterback hits and one pass breakup across 19 games in a backup role.

"It's next man up. The standard doesn’t drop at all," Rumph said. "The same thing you expect out of Joey, I expect out of myself."

Rumph said the experience he's gathered throughout training camp and into the early stages of this season, working behind Bosa and Khalil Mack, have served as a benefit to his development.

“Those are two Hall of Famers," Rumph said of Bosa and Mack. "Any time I’m in a team meeting, I’m always picking their minds. When they’re talking by themselves, I’m always right behind them, picking up little things I can apply to my own game. I’m not expected to be Joey or Khalil, but there are certain things I can take from each one of them and apply to my own game.”

Chargers coach Brandon Staley said Rumph's taken notable strides of improvement from his rookie season to where he's at now in year two. Rumph will take the bulk of the snaps off the edge with veteran defender Kyle Van Noy also expected to contribute.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Sep 25, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa (97) walks off the field with Brandon Staley after suffering an injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Joey Bosa to Undergo Groin Surgery, But Chargers Expect Him Back Later This Season

Jun 14, 2022; Costa Mesa, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers lineman Jamaree Salyer (68) and tackle Foster Sarell (73) participate in blocking drills during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers Turn to Sixth-Round Pick Jamaree Salyer at Left Tackle, Place Rashawn Slater on Injured Reserve

Dec 26, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) attempts a pass during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers at Texans Week 4 Injury Report: Wednesday

“You’ve seen how much he has improved as a player," Staley said of Rumph. "He’s ready to play on the edge."

Rumph spent this offseason adding muscle to his frame. He's played 61 defensive snaps through the first three weeks, and Rumph says it's allowed him to see how his new profound strength has translated against the league's starting-caliber tackles.

“A lot of growth. He is stronger. I used to always pick on him all of the time and tell him he is a DB," Derwin James said of Rumph, jokingly. "That’s like my little brother. I love him a lot. I used to always say, ‘Man, you’re a DB.’ He’s come back this year, he’s stronger. He’s got his weight on and he’s more confident."

Rumph's first test will come against the Texans' offensive tackle duo that consists of Laremy Tunsil and Tytus Howard, who've allowed just two sacks collectively through the first three weeks.

"Our main mindset is to come out here, do our job, do our assignment, play with some effort and everything should go our way,"Rumph said of heading into the Week 4 game.

More from Charger Report

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers

Sep 25, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa (97) walks off the field with Brandon Staley after suffering an injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Joey Bosa to Undergo Groin Surgery, But Chargers Expect Him Back Later This Season

By Nicholas Cothrel
Jun 14, 2022; Costa Mesa, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers lineman Jamaree Salyer (68) and tackle Foster Sarell (73) participate in blocking drills during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers Turn to Sixth-Round Pick Jamaree Salyer at Left Tackle, Place Rashawn Slater on Injured Reserve

By Nicholas Cothrel
Dec 26, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) attempts a pass during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers at Texans Week 4 Injury Report: Wednesday

By Nicholas Cothrel
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver John Hightower (82) warms up before a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Nyg Vs Phi
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers Sign WR John Hightower to Practice Squad

By Nicholas Cothrel
Sep 8, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee USA; Tennessee Titans linebacker Derrek Tuszka (59) works with outside linebackers coach Ryan Crow during practice at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers Claim OLB Derrek Tuszka Off Waivers, Place WR Jalen Guyton on Injured Reserve

By Nicholas Cothrel
Dec 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Rashawn Slater (70) in the second half against the New York Giants at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

What Options Do the Chargers Have at Left Tackle With Rashawn Slater Out For the Season?

By Nicholas Cothrel
Dec 26, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a pass that is intercepted by Houston Texans cornerback Tavierre Thomas (not pictured) during the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Betting News

Chargers at Texans Betting Odds: Week 4 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under

By Nicholas Cothrel
USATSI_19118619
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers Injury Roundup: Updates on the Team's Health Status Entering Week 4

By Nicholas Cothrel