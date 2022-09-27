Chargers Claim OLB Derrek Tuszka Off Waivers, Place WR Jalen Guyton on Injured Reserve

The Chargers have claimed outside linebacker Derrek Tuszka off waivers from the Titans and placed wide receiver Jalen Guyton on injured reserve, the team announced Thursday.

Guyton tore his ACL in the fourth quarter of last week's game and will miss the remainder of this season.

The addition of Tuszka gives the Chargers additional depth coming off the edge and that could be needed rather quickly with Joey Bosa's injury status currently unclear.

Bosa suffered a significant groin injury on Sunday against the Jaguars and could be sidelined for some time. Chargers coach Brandon Staley called Bosa "week-to-week" but was unsure if he would be placed on injured reserve.

"We’ll keep giving you more information as it becomes available in terms of the actual recovery time," Staley said of Bosa's timeline for return.

Tuszka, a seventh-round draft choice of the Broncos in 2020, has appeared in 20 games, making one start. Across his three-year career, Tuszka has registered 26 tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble.

With the Titans, where he spent the first three weeks of this season, Tuszka had appeared in one game, logging two tackles.

Tuszka comes to Los Angeles with familiarity with Chargers defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill, as they crossed paths during their stops in Denver during the 2020 season.

