Chargers Injury Roundup: Updates on the Team's Health Status Entering Week 4

The Chargers have been bit by the injury bug at an alarming rate to begin the 2022 season. When it rains, it pours, and that's been the reality surrounding the health of the Chargers through the first three weeks.

In yesterday's 38-10 loss to the Jaguars, the Chargers were hit with multiple devastating injuries. Left tackle Rashawn Slater ruptured his biceps tendon and wide receiver Jalen Guyton suffered a torn ACL.

Chargers coach Brandon Staley confirmed to reporters via Zoom Monday evening that Slater and Guyton are expected to miss the remainder of this season.

“Rashawn is an All-Pro player. He is one of the best tackles in the game," Staley said in losing Slater. "It’s going to be a tough loss for us, but we’re going to make sure, over the next couple of days, that we put good contingencies in place, that we put a group out there that can really play together, give us a chance to be the offense that we’re capable of being. We’re going to have to get to work over the next couple of days in order to get that done.”

Edge rusher Joey Bosa left the game in the first half with a groin injury and did not return during the final two quarters. Staley called the injury a "serious" one and said he's week-to-week. For now, Bosa is not going on injured reserve, which would knock him out for at least four weeks if he's eventually placed there.

"We’ll keep giving you more information as it becomes available in terms of the actual recovery time," Staley said of Bosa's status.

Quarterback Justin Herbert played through a fractured rib cartilage, and didn't suffer any setbacks, Staley said Monday.

As for the players who were sidelined with injuries and didn’t appear in the Week 3 game, things are looking up regarding their status.

Wide receiver Keenan Allen, who's missed the last two weeks with a hamstring injury, should be participating in this week's practice. Same goes for center Corey Linsley, who was held out of the game with a knee injury. He's improving and things point towards him making his return to the practice field in preparation for the team's contest against the Texans.

Tight end Donald Parham Jr. has been nursing a hamstring injury since training camp, but Staley said he's hopeful he'll practice throughout the week.

Cornerback J.C. Jackson was held out of yesterday’s game because he's dealing with inflammation in the ankle he had surgery on just ahead of the regular season. Jackson played 100% of the defensive snaps in Week 2. Staley said he wasn't overworked in his Chargers debut Thursday night in Kansas City, and hasn't suffered a setback. It's now just a matter of overcoming the inflammation.

"He was cleared to play in that game, and played well in that game, but I think afterward we just wanted to make sure, moving forward, that nothing serious happened long-term," Staley said of Jackson. "Just being on the safe side for this past game.”

With eight players banged up, it presents strenuous times for the Chargers. But Staley remains optimistic, approaching these difficult times with the next-man up mentality.

“It’s part of the NFL. It’s an attrition league and you have to be ready for it," Staley said of the injuries. "For it to happen to high-profile players like we have, it’s not uncommon in the NFL.

"What you have to do is weather that storm and stay together. Then, make sure the guys are coming back as quickly as they can. I think that’s where we’re at right now, just putting those plans in place and trying to get those other guys back because we know that when we get some of these guys back, it’s going to really impact our team.”

