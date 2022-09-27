Chargers at Texans Betting Odds: Week 4 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under

The Chargers enter the week with an abundance of notable injuries. Left tackle Rashawn Slater and wide receiver Jalen Guyton are both expected to miss the remainder of the 2022 season after injuries suffered in last week's game. Edhe rusher Joey Bosa also sustained a significant injury and could miss a few weeks.

Meanwhile, wide receiver Keenan Allen, center Corey Linsley and tight end Donald Parham Jr. are all trending in the right direction as they work to overcome injuries that have held them out of games through the early stages of the season.

Now sitting with a 1-2 record, the Chargers will shift their focus towards the Texans, who have yet to secure their first win of the season.

Here's a look at the opening betting lines ahead of Week 4:

Chargers at Texans Betting Odds

Point spread: Chargers -4.5 (-118)

Chargers -4.5 (-118) Moneyline : Chargers (-225), Texans (+188)

: Chargers (-225), Texans (+188) Over/under: 44 points

*All betting odds are courtesy of Sports Illustrated Sportsbook

The point spread sits in favor of the Chargers by 4.5 points. After covering the spread in the first two weeks of the season, the Chargers fell short in doing so last week.

The point total is slated at 44 points, the lowest total for a Chargers game this season. It was clear Justin Herbert's throwing ability was hindered while playing through his rib injury, but it did appear as last week's game continued on, he looked to settle in.

Kickoff for the Chargers vs. Texans Week 4 contest is slated for 10:00 a.m. PT at NRG Stadium.

