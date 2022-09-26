Chargers LT Rashawn Slater Suffers Biceps Injury, Expected to Miss Remainder of 2022 Season

After losing left tackle Rashawn Slater following a left bicep injury against the Jaguars, the Chargers have been faced with the reality of his status.

Slater, an All-Pro as a rookie last year, will miss the remainder of the 2022 season, as first reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Slater underwent tests on Monday that showed he suffered a ruptured biceps tendon in the Chargers' 38-10 Week 3 loss.

After Slater was sidelined, the team turned to Storm Norton to step in at left tackle. Norton, who made 15 starts last year for the Chargers at right tackle, was overmatched by the Jaguars' pass rush, struggling to keep the pocket clean for Justin Herbert.

Norton allowed eight quarterback pressures across 23 snaps, according to the metrics of Pro Football Focus.

The loss of Slater is a sizable one as he's already become one of the top left tackles in the NFL in just his second season. The Chargers offensive line is also dealing with an injury to center Corey Linsley, who missed Sunday's game with a knee issue.

Chargers coach Brandon Staley will meet with reporters via Zoom this afternoon.

(This story will be updated once more information is made available.)

