Skip to main content

Chargers LT Rashawn Slater Suffers Biceps Injury, Expected to Miss Remainder of 2022 Season

The Chargers are expected to be without left tackle Rashawn Slater for the 2022 season.

After losing left tackle Rashawn Slater following a left bicep injury against the Jaguars, the Chargers have been faced with the reality of his status.

Slater, an All-Pro as a rookie last year, will miss the remainder of the 2022 season, as first reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Slater underwent tests on Monday that showed he suffered a ruptured biceps tendon in the Chargers' 38-10 Week 3 loss.

After Slater was sidelined, the team turned to Storm Norton to step in at left tackle. Norton, who made 15 starts last year for the Chargers at right tackle, was overmatched by the Jaguars' pass rush, struggling to keep the pocket clean for Justin Herbert.

Norton allowed eight quarterback pressures across 23 snaps, according to the metrics of Pro Football Focus. 

The loss of Slater is a sizable one as he's already become one of the top left tackles in the NFL in just his second season. The Chargers offensive line is also dealing with an injury to center Corey Linsley, who missed Sunday's game with a knee issue.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Sep 25, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) runs the ball under pressure from Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dawuane Smoot (91) in the third quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

5 Takeaways From Chargers' 38-10 Week 3 Loss to Jaguars

Sep 25, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

As Injuries Continue to Mount, Chargers Overmatched by Jaguars in 38-10 Loss

Sep 11, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) as he throws a touchdown pass to Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver DeAndre Carter (not pictured) in the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Live In-Game Updates: Chargers vs. Jaguars Week 3

Chargers coach Brandon Staley will meet with reporters via Zoom this afternoon. 

(This story will be updated once more information is made available.)

More from Charger Report

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers

Sep 25, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) runs the ball under pressure from Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dawuane Smoot (91) in the third quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

5 Takeaways From Chargers' 38-10 Week 3 Loss to Jaguars

By Nicholas Cothrel
Sep 25, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Game Day

As Injuries Continue to Mount, Chargers Overmatched by Jaguars in 38-10 Loss

By Nicholas Cothrel
Sep 11, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) as he throws a touchdown pass to Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver DeAndre Carter (not pictured) in the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Game Day

Live In-Game Updates: Chargers vs. Jaguars Week 3

By Nicholas Cothrel
Aug 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Overall view SoFi Stadium prior to the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Game Day

Chargers vs. Jaguars Week 3 Inactives

By Nicholas Cothrel
Aug 20, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers players enter the field before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Pregame Report: Chargers vs. Jaguars Week 3

By Nicholas Cothrel
Oct 31, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley looks on during the second half against the New England Patriots at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers vs. Jaguars Game Day Betting Odds: Week 3 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under

By Nicholas Cothrel
Jun 15, 2021; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterbacks Justin Herbert (10) and Chase Daniel (7) during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers vs. Jaguars Week 3 Game Prediction

By Nicholas Cothrel
Sep 11, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) reacts in the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers Use Friday as Rest Day For Justin Herbert: Where Does His Status Sit Ahead of Game vs. Jaguars?

By Nicholas Cothrel