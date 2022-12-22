Chargers vs. Colts Week 16 Injury Report: Thursday

The Chargers and Colts have released the first injury report of the week.

The Chargers hit the practice field for the first time this week and the team's injury report reflects a fairly healthy group.

Cornerback Kemon Hall, who suffered a hamstring injury during last week's 17-14 win over the Titans, was the only player held out of practice.

Safety Derwin James participated in practice for the first time since Week 13 when he injured his quad, being listed as limited on Thursday.

"He's progressing well. Good to get him back out there." Chargers coach Brandon Staley said of James. "Hopefully he'll have a good week of practice and see where it goes, and be ready to play."

Cornerback Bryce Callahan (groin) and defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day (knee/back) were also limited in practice.

The Colts had just two players listed as non-participants to start the week's practice, including tight end Kylen Granson (ankle) and cornerback Kenny Moore II (ankle).

Chargers injury report

Did not participate:

CB Kemon Hall (hamstring)

Limited:

CB Bryce Callahan (groin)

S Derwin James (quad)

DL Sebastian Joseph-Day (knee/back)

Full:

T Trey Pipkins (knee)

OLB Chris Rumph (quad)

OL Jamaree Salyer (knee)

Colts injury report

Did not participate:

TE Kylen Granson (ankle)

CB Kenny Moore II (ankle)

Full:

CB Brandon Facyson (illness)

WR Mike Strachan (concussion)

