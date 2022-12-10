Chargers vs. Dolphins Week 14 Game Prediction

Following a two-game stretch of road trips, the Chargers will return to SoFi Stadium on Sunday night as they'll host the Dolphins for a primetime showdown.

The Chargers have hit a roadblock in recent weeks, falling short in three of their last four games. Now holding a 6-6 record, it's crunch time for the Chargers to stack wins down the final five weeks in hope of doing enough to reach the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins are coming off their first loss since mid-October. Before dropping last week's game to the 49ers, the Dolphins had rattled off five consecutive victories.

On the injury front, the Chargers are likely to be without four starters, three in which are on the defensive side of the ball. Safety Derwin James (quad), cornerback Bryce Callahan (groin), defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day (knee) and right tackle Trey Pipkins (knee) have all been listed as doubtful and aren’t expected to play. Tight end Richard Rodgers (knee) is questionable.

As for the Dolphins, they have five players who received game designations. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (knee), left tackle Terron Armstead (toe/pectoral), tight end Durham Smythe (quad/knee) and defensive tackle Justin Zimmer (back) have been deemed questionable. Wide receiver River Cracraft (calf) is unlikely to play and is listed as doubtful.

Game Prediction

Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins will feature an element the Chargers defense has yet to face this season – game-changing speed from the team's wide receivers. Miami's high-flying offense features more speed from their pass-catching group than any other team in the NFL.

The Chargers point of emphasis this week will revolve around their attempt to contain Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle from breaking free and beating them in the deep part of the field.

The Chargers have documented experience facing Hill from the matchups they'd go head-to-head during his time with the Chiefs in the six years prior, playing in the AFC West.

But slowing down the Dolphins' skill group won't come easy. Especially since the Chargers' do-it-all defender, Derwin James, is unlikely to play because of a quad injury. James has routinely taken cracks at covering the opposition’s top pass-catcher throughout portions of the game.

Miami's quick strike offense sits fourth in yards per game (380) and eight in points per game (25). It feels hard-pressed to expect the Chargers' struggling defense, who's allowed the third-most points per game (26), to prevent the Dolphins from moving the ball accordingly and scoring.

So for the Chargers, to come out on top, they'll be heavily reliant on the offense to carry them.

The Chargers will be getting back wide receiver Mike Williams from an ankle injury and center Corey Linsley from a concussion. But without Trey Pipkins at right tackle, the pass protection off the edge could remain quite shaky.

Herbert has been sacked 14 times across the last three games, which tops the league throughout that span. Last week, he was under pressure regularly, which limited his ability to get passes off with defenders closing in on him.

I think it's fair to assume the Chargers offense will take a step forward this week relative to last Sunday's performance in part of the returns of Williams and Linsley. But the most concerning part is the Chargers' depleted defense having to restrain the Dolphins from scoring in bunches.

In totality, the Chargers will be without six defensive players who started in the season opener. That's asking a lot from depth players to fill the void. Herbert gives the team a chance to hang around, but I think they're just to short-handed on defense to come away on top.

Prediction: Dolphins 34, Chargers 27

Dolphins 34, Chargers 27 2022 game prediction record: 10-2

- Nick Cothrel, Beat Writer

