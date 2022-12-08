Chargers Coach Brandon Staley Sees a Better Version of QB Justin Herbert This Season

COSTA MESA – Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, in just his third NFL season, has quickly established himself as one of the more gifted passers in the league.

His prolific arm strength has caught the attention of many throughout his short time at the pro level. Last year, after completing year two of his NFL career, he finished the season second in passing yards (5,014) and third in passing touchdowns (38).

But through the first 12 games of the 2022 season, his numbers are down relative to the lofty standards Herbert has set for himself.

But does that necessarily mean he's regressed?

Perhaps not. Chargers coach Brandon Staley sees a better version of Herbert this season despite the decline in his individual statistics. Herbert ranks fourth in passing yards (3,339) and tied for seventh in touchdown passes (20) with five games left on the regular season schedule.

“He is a lot better player. Not even close," Staley said of his quarterback. "Every game, he improves. Production is a very misleading way to judge somebody, in terms of just their raw numbers. It’s how they are playing and what they have gone through."

In reference to what Herbert has had to overcome, his top two wide receivers – Keenan Allen and Mike Williams – have yet to play a full game together and there's been moments where both have missed time coinciding with one another.

The offensive line has also been inconsistent this season as a result of injuries. Left tackle Rashawn Slater suffered a season-ending biceps injury, center Corey Linsley has missed three games in part from of a knee issue and concussion, right tackle Trey Pipkins has played through an MCL sprain, while also being sidelined for a pair of games, and left guard Matt Feiler has showed signs of regression.

And most importantly, probably the biggest factor in Herbert having to face adversity, a hit to his midsection in Week 2 fractured his rib cartilage. Despite the injury, he didn’t miss a game, but for about a two-month stretch, it was apparent that he was limited physically.

In specifically detailing where Herbert's skill set separates him from others, his coach emphasized just how well of a decision-maker he is.

"He is making very good decisions. You have to judge a quarterback by their decision-making," Staley said. "I think that is number one with a quarterback, is that there is a decision to be made on every play for him. When he gets a play call, ‘Hey, is there a run, a kill, an alert on this play? Hey, if it’s a pass or an RPO, am I going through this progression? Am I making the right decision?’

"That is the thing that, I think, when you look at him being able to protect the football, I think that is something that truly makes him special is he is a very good decision-maker and that gives you a chance in every game."

After Herbert received some of the best pass protection in the league through the first 10 weeks, the last three games haven’t gone so smoothly. Herbert has been sacked 14 times across the last three weeks, more than any other quarterback throughout that span.

Yet, during that stretch, he's only given the ball away once via an interception, which came in desperation mode on the final drive against the Chiefs with the clock winding down.

The Chargers rank fifth in turnover differential at +4 and Staley credits Herbert's decision-making as to why the team sits towards the top of the league in such a vital statistic.

Another important element that Staley has seen Herbert take strides as a player is how he commands the offense with more freedom at the line of scrimmage, he said.

“He takes more ownership of the offense every single time he goes out there," Staley added. "There is also a progression to that, and he is earning more of that every time and he is comfortable. ... The more you see as a player, especially at that position, the more experiences that you can bank on, the better that you are going to play over time."

Herbert and the Chargers are on the brink of squaring off against the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football. It's a matchup that will feature the No. 5 and 6 overall selections from the 2020 NFL Draft.

Tua Tagovailoa, who went one pick ahead of Herbert, will naturally be compared to each other based on their draft status. But Staley says, at least internally, they don't give it much thought in regards to paying attention to the comparisons between the two former first-round quarterbacks that were in the same draft class.

“The thing that I talk to Justin about, in terms of comparisons, is himself. I measure his game against himself because that is where I think the comparison should lie, in his own game," Staley said of the Herbert-Tagovailoa comparisons. "I truly think he is one of the unique players in the league to ever have played. I just think we focus on his game and where he can go with his game and how he can improve, and, always as a quarterback, as a leader, competitor."

