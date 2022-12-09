Chargers Expected to be Down Three Defensive Starters in Week 14 vs. Dolphins

COSTA MESA – The Chargers have been short-handed for much of this season stemming from the team's mounting injuries and this Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins will be no different.

Three defensive starters are a long-shot to play in Week 14, featuring safety Derwin James (quad), cornerback Bryce Callahan (groin) and defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day. All three players are listed as doubtful on the final injury report, indicating they’re liking to miss this week's game.

"It would be a big challenge for us regardless if we had all of our players out there," Chargers coach Brandon Staley said of the expected absence from three important players on defense. "They [Dolphins] got a very good skill group, they've been prolific scoring football, moving the football.

"Our guys have had a really good week of practice. We have to go into that game with some different guys that will be well prepared. We're going to put in a gameplan that gives them a chance to go out and succeed."

In place of Callahan from the slot cornerback position will be rookie sixth-round pick Ja'Sir Taylor. He saw 11% of the team's defensive snaps last week when Callahan came out of the game, but after a full week of receiving snaps with the first-team defense, Taylor says he feels well prepared.

"I feel good. I mean, even when I came in short notice in the Raiders game I was prepared. I felt like I did a good job preparing myself as well as taking those reps in practice," he said. "My position coach coach [Derrick Ansley] and coach Staley always kept me in the mix, so when my time did come I wasn't starstruck out there not knowing what to do. This whole week of practice getting those reps, I feel like I'm ready to go."

As for the team being without James, the Chargers' do-it-all defender, it can't be overstated what kind of value he brings to the defense with the multiple positions he's able to play over the course of a game. Staley said without him, they'll look to simply things, schematically.

"You may scale back some groupings that were pretty specific to Derwin," Staley said. "But the thing is, are guys that are gonna go out there have played in games and we know how to use them. We're going to try and play to the strengths of the group like we always do."

Joseph-Day suffered a sprained MCL in last week's game, which held him out of practice for the entirety of this week. Without having him available to anchor the middle of the defensive line, the Chargers will attempt to shore up their struggling run-defense with a collective effort from Morgan Fox, Breiden Fehoko, Tyeler Davison and Joe Gaziano.

Among other injury news, the Chargers are also expected to be without right tackle Trey Pipkins as he recovers from a knee injury. He didn't practice at all this week, but did complete some work with trainers off to the side. Second-year player Foster Sarell will step in and make his third NFL start in wake of Pipkins' absence.

Meanwhile, center Corey Linsley has cleared concussion protocol and wide receiver Mike Williams has stacked two consecutive days worth of full practices coming off an ankle injury. Both will play Sunday against the Dolphins.

"It's gonna be amazing," wide receiver Keenan Allen said of the thought of Williams returning. "Because Josh [Palmer] has been a guy who's been making plays for us week in and week out all season with me and Mike being injured. So you get all three of us on the field and you got to double me or Mike. Somebody's gonna be [in] single [coverage] that we really like."

Allen and Williams, the top two pass-catchers on the roster, have yet to play a full game together this season due to their injuries overlapping. But now, as optimism looms ahead, things are pointing upward for the Chargers' skill group.

"It's always a tough situation when you don't have those guys out there," Herbert said of Allen and Williams. "They're two of the best to do it. Anytime you have those guys out there something special is going to happen and having one is much better than having none. Those guys have fought and competed and they're both trying to get out there as best as they can, so whatever happens, happens."

The pass protection for Herbert the last three weeks hasn't been good. He's been sacked 14 times total across the last three games, the most in the NFL throughout that span. But as Linsley is set to return, the offensive line will aim to turn the page and return to the form they displayed across the first 10 games this season when they held opponents to 12 sacks over a month and a half stretch.

"He's a leader. He's done such a great job with that offensive line group and he's seen so much football," Herbert said of Linsley's value to the offensive line. "He's seen so many different fronts and coverages that he's got such a great feel for the game and especially in our run game. He's able to get up to the line of scrimmage and get going and that's one of the biggest things for our offense, just going up there playing fast and playing fearless."

