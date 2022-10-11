Skip to main content

Chargers Injury Roundup: Updates on Keenan Allen, Dustin Hopkins, Trey Pipkins and Joshua Palmer

Brandon Staley provides injury updates following the Chargers' Week 5 win.

The Chargers have been no stranger to injuries early on this season.

That's prompted the team to embrace the 'next man up' mindset, rallying towards two consecutive wins since losing two key starters in left tackle Rashawn Slater and edge rusher Joey Bosa.

Following the Chargers 30-28 win over the Browns in Week 5, coach Brandon Staley revealed injury updates on the team.

Wide receiver Keenan Allen, who's missed the last four games with a hamstring injury, is making progress. Allen suffered a setback two weeks ago, prolonging his recovery time, but Staley appeared optimistic regarding Allen's health moving forward.

"Got a good report this morning," Staley said of Allen. "We’re just going to take it day-to-day. I mean what I said last week, that it’s a day-to-day hamstring, not an Injured Reserve hamstring. Trending positive.”

Kicker Dustin Hopkins felt discomfort in his quad and was held out of last week's game as the Chargers turned to Taylor Bertolet to handle the kicking duties in Week 5. Hopkins currently remains day-to-day.

"I think that we will know more on Wednesday when we’re out there on the practice field," Staley said. "He’s going to work out today, obviously, tomorrow. We’ll know more on Wednesday.”

Right tackle Trey Pipkins suffered a knee injury in the second quarter against the Browns when he got rolled up on at the end of a play. After getting it taped up and placing a brace on it, he returned to the game and played the final two quarters.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Jan 2, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) catches a touchdown pass in the second half against the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers vs. Broncos Betting Odds: Week 6 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under

Jun 15, 2021; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers receiver Keenan Allen (13) talks with coach Brandon Staley during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Staley, Keenan Allen Meet Following Critical Tweet of Fourth-Down Decision

Oct 9, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) runs the ball as he is stopped by the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

5 Takeaways From Chargers' 30-28 Week 5 Win Over Browns

Pipkins suffered an MCL sprain, but Staley indicated it's better news than the team initially thought when he went down mid-game. Pipkins is not expected to miss any time.

"We were fortunate to get good news on that," Staley said of Pipkins' injury. "He made it out of the game OK. As you guys know, he showed a lot of toughness in that game. When I went out there to the field, it didn’t seem good. For him to go off, and then be able to come back on and play the way he did in that game, it just says so much about him."

Wide receiver Joshua Palmer, who was questionable for last week's game with an ankle injury, ultimately gave it a go and played, but he looked noticeably limited. Palmer made three receptions for 24 yards on six targets, but dropped two passes.

Palmer is dealing with soreness to his ankle, but also encountered a knee injury in the game. He isn’t expected to miss any time.

"Nothing that is going to prevent him from not being at practice," Staley said of Palmer. "Just banged up.”

*Get your Chargers tickets from SI Tickets by clicking here

Read more from Charger Report:

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers

Jan 2, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) catches a touchdown pass in the second half against the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Betting News

Chargers vs. Broncos Betting Odds: Week 6 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under

By Nicholas Cothrel
Jun 15, 2021; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers receiver Keenan Allen (13) talks with coach Brandon Staley during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Brandon Staley, Keenan Allen Meet Following Critical Tweet of Fourth-Down Decision

By Nicholas Cothrel
Oct 9, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) runs the ball as he is stopped by the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

5 Takeaways From Chargers' 30-28 Week 5 Win Over Browns

By Nicholas Cothrel
Oct 9, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) runs with the ball during the first half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Game Day

Chargers Escape Fourth Quarter Gamble, Beat Browns 30-28 After Missed Field Goal Attempt

By Nicholas Cothrel
Aug 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Overall view SoFi Stadium prior to the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Game Day

Live In-Game Updates: Chargers at Browns Week 5

By Nicholas Cothrel
Aug 20, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers players enter the field before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Game Day

Chargers at Browns Week 5 Inactives

By Nicholas Cothrel
Oct 10, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) runs the ball for a touchdown ahead of Cleveland Browns free safety John Johnson (43) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Pregame Report: Chargers at Browns Week 5

By Nicholas Cothrel
Oct 10, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) runs the ball ahead of Cleveland Browns middle linebacker Anthony Walker (4) and defensive tackle Malik McDowell (58) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Game Day

Chargers at Browns Game Day Betting Odds: Week 5 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under

By Nicholas Cothrel