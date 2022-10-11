Chargers Injury Roundup: Updates on Keenan Allen, Dustin Hopkins, Trey Pipkins and Joshua Palmer

The Chargers have been no stranger to injuries early on this season.

That's prompted the team to embrace the 'next man up' mindset, rallying towards two consecutive wins since losing two key starters in left tackle Rashawn Slater and edge rusher Joey Bosa.

Following the Chargers 30-28 win over the Browns in Week 5, coach Brandon Staley revealed injury updates on the team.

Wide receiver Keenan Allen, who's missed the last four games with a hamstring injury, is making progress. Allen suffered a setback two weeks ago, prolonging his recovery time, but Staley appeared optimistic regarding Allen's health moving forward.

"Got a good report this morning," Staley said of Allen. "We’re just going to take it day-to-day. I mean what I said last week, that it’s a day-to-day hamstring, not an Injured Reserve hamstring. Trending positive.”

Kicker Dustin Hopkins felt discomfort in his quad and was held out of last week's game as the Chargers turned to Taylor Bertolet to handle the kicking duties in Week 5. Hopkins currently remains day-to-day.

"I think that we will know more on Wednesday when we’re out there on the practice field," Staley said. "He’s going to work out today, obviously, tomorrow. We’ll know more on Wednesday.”

Right tackle Trey Pipkins suffered a knee injury in the second quarter against the Browns when he got rolled up on at the end of a play. After getting it taped up and placing a brace on it, he returned to the game and played the final two quarters.

Pipkins suffered an MCL sprain, but Staley indicated it's better news than the team initially thought when he went down mid-game. Pipkins is not expected to miss any time.

"We were fortunate to get good news on that," Staley said of Pipkins' injury. "He made it out of the game OK. As you guys know, he showed a lot of toughness in that game. When I went out there to the field, it didn’t seem good. For him to go off, and then be able to come back on and play the way he did in that game, it just says so much about him."

Wide receiver Joshua Palmer, who was questionable for last week's game with an ankle injury, ultimately gave it a go and played, but he looked noticeably limited. Palmer made three receptions for 24 yards on six targets, but dropped two passes.

Palmer is dealing with soreness to his ankle, but also encountered a knee injury in the game. He isn’t expected to miss any time.

"Nothing that is going to prevent him from not being at practice," Staley said of Palmer. "Just banged up.”

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.