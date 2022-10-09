Pregame Report: Chargers at Browns Week 5

The Chargers and Browns will square off in Week 5 as each team searches for their third win of the season.

Here's a look at the Week 5 pregame report, previewing the Chargers' matchup against the Browns.

Sunday, Oct. 9 at 10:00 p.m. PT

First Energy Stadium

How to watch and listen

TV: KCBS-LA in Los Angeles and Orange County, KFMB in San Deigo County

Where to stream

Final injury report

Chargers:

OUT: WR Keenan Allen

QUESTIONABLE: K Dustin Hopkins, WR Joshua Palmer

Browns:

QUESTIONABLE: DT Taven Bryan, DE Jadeveon Clowney

Betting odds

Point spread: Chargers -1.5

Chargers -1.5 Moneyline : Chargers -125, Browns +105

: Chargers -125, Browns +105 Over/under: 47 points

Things to watch

Chargers run defense: The Browns rank as the No. 2 rushing team in the NFL through the first four weeks, averaging 187 rush yards per game. The tandem of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt will likely see a strong diet of touches as the Chargers run defense will be thoroughly tested. The Chargers enter Sunday having allowed a run of 50-plus yards in each of the last three games.

