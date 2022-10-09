Skip to main content

Pregame Report: Chargers at Browns Week 5

The Chargers will take on the Browns in Week 5 at First Energy Stadium.

The Chargers and Browns will square off in Week 5 as each team searches for their third win of the season.

Here's a look at the Week 5 pregame report, previewing the Chargers' matchup against the Browns.

Date, time and location

  • Sunday, Oct. 9 at 10:00 p.m. PT
  • First Energy Stadium

How to watch and listen

  • TV: KCBS-LA in Los Angeles and Orange County, KFMB in San Deigo County
  • Radio: ATL FM-98.7, featuring Matt "Money" Smith, Daniel Jeremiah and Shannon Farren

Where to stream

Final injury report

Chargers:

  • OUT: WR Keenan Allen
  • QUESTIONABLE: K Dustin Hopkins, WR Joshua Palmer
Oct 10, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) runs the ball ahead of Cleveland Browns middle linebacker Anthony Walker (4) and defensive tackle Malik McDowell (58) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers at Browns Game Day Betting Odds: Week 5 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under

Oct 10, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) runs the ball past Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96) in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers at Browns Week 5 Game Prediction

Oct 10, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) is brought down by Cleveland Browns middle linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Where Ticket Prices Stand For Chargers at Browns Week 5 Matchup

Browns:

  • QUESTIONABLE: DT Taven Bryan, DE Jadeveon Clowney

Betting odds

  • Point spread: Chargers -1.5
  • Moneyline: Chargers -125, Browns +105
  • Over/under: 47 points

Things to watch

  • Chargers run defense: The Browns rank as the No. 2 rushing team in the NFL through the first four weeks, averaging 187 rush yards per game. The tandem of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt will likely see a strong diet of touches as the Chargers run defense will be thoroughly tested. The Chargers enter Sunday having allowed a run of 50-plus yards in each of the last three games.
  • Left tackle Jamaree Salyer: The sixth-round rookie was spectacular in his NFL debut, recording a 90.4 pass block grade and didn’t allow a single pressure across 41 pass blocking snaps last week. But this week presents a new challenge. Salyer is expected to see Myles Garrett, one of the league's best edge rushers, matchup across from him. After passing his first test with flying colors just a week ago, Salyer will have his hands full in Week 5 against one of the premier edge defenders.
  • Can Austin Ekeler build off his three-touchdown game?: After Ekeler hadn’t scored a touchdown in any of his first three games, he found the end zone three times in Week 4. Now kickstarting the rushing attack, Ekeler said this week he's encouraged with where the running game is heading, but is yet to be satisfied.
  • Mike Williams' road dominance: In the two road contests the Chargers have played this season, Williams has been the go-to target for Justin Herbert, logging 15 catches for 233 yards and one touchdown. With Keenan Allen ruled out due to a hamstring injury, Williams is expected to play a big role in the Chargers' pass offense, looking to continue his hot streak.

