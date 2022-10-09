Live In-Game Updates: Chargers at Browns Week 5

This is the live in-game landing page for the Chargers at Browns Week 5 game at First Energy Stadium. This page will undergo updates in real time with information and analysis throughout the contest.

Pregame

Date and time: Sunday, Oct. 9 at 10:00 a.m. PT

Sunday, Oct. 9 at 10:00 a.m. PT Location: First Energy Stadium

First Energy Stadium TV: KCBS-LA in Los Angeles and Orange County, KFMB in San Deigo County

KCBS-LA in Los Angeles and Orange County, KFMB in San Deigo County Streaming: NFL Sunday Ticket and FuboTV

NFL Sunday Ticket and FuboTV Radio: ATL FM-98.7, featuring Matt "Money" Smith, Daniel Jeremiah and Shannon Farren

Inactives

Chargers: QB Easton Stick, K Dustin Hopkins, WR Keenan Allen, S JT Woods, RB Isaiah Spiller, TE Richard Rodgers, DL Otito Ogbonnia

QB Easton Stick, K Dustin Hopkins, WR Keenan Allen, S JT Woods, RB Isaiah Spiller, TE Richard Rodgers, DL Otito Ogbonnia Browns: QB Kellen Mond, WR Michael Woods II, RB Demetric Felton Jr., T Joe Haeg, G Drew Forbes, T Chris Hubbard, TE Miller Forristall

First Quarter

Updates soon to come.

*Get your Chargers tickets from SI Tickets by clicking here

Read more from Charger Report:

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.