Skip to main content

Live In-Game Updates: Chargers at Browns Week 5

Follow along for live in-game updates of the Chargers at Browns Week 5 matchup.

This is the live in-game landing page for the Chargers at Browns Week 5 game at First Energy Stadium. This page will undergo updates in real time with information and analysis throughout the contest.

Pregame

  • Date and time: Sunday, Oct. 9 at 10:00 a.m. PT
  • Location: First Energy Stadium
  • TV: KCBS-LA in Los Angeles and Orange County, KFMB in San Deigo County
  • Streaming: NFL Sunday Ticket and FuboTV
  • Radio: ATL FM-98.7, featuring Matt "Money" Smith, Daniel Jeremiah and Shannon Farren

Inactives

  • Chargers: QB Easton Stick, K Dustin Hopkins, WR Keenan Allen, S JT Woods, RB Isaiah Spiller, TE Richard Rodgers, DL Otito Ogbonnia
  • Browns: QB Kellen Mond, WR Michael Woods II, RB Demetric Felton Jr., T Joe Haeg, G Drew Forbes, T Chris Hubbard, TE Miller Forristall

First Quarter

Updates soon to come.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Aug 20, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers players enter the field before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers at Browns Week 5 Inactives

Oct 10, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) runs the ball for a touchdown ahead of Cleveland Browns free safety John Johnson (43) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Pregame Report: Chargers at Browns Week 5

Oct 10, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) runs the ball ahead of Cleveland Browns middle linebacker Anthony Walker (4) and defensive tackle Malik McDowell (58) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers at Browns Game Day Betting Odds: Week 5 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under

*Get your Chargers tickets from SI Tickets by clicking here

Read more from Charger Report:

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.

In This Article (2)

Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

Aug 20, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers players enter the field before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Game Day

Chargers at Browns Week 5 Inactives

By Nicholas Cothrel
Oct 10, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) runs the ball for a touchdown ahead of Cleveland Browns free safety John Johnson (43) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Pregame Report: Chargers at Browns Week 5

By Nicholas Cothrel
Oct 10, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) runs the ball ahead of Cleveland Browns middle linebacker Anthony Walker (4) and defensive tackle Malik McDowell (58) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Game Day

Chargers at Browns Game Day Betting Odds: Week 5 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under

By Nicholas Cothrel
Oct 10, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) runs the ball past Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96) in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers at Browns Week 5 Game Prediction

By Nicholas Cothrel
Oct 10, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) is brought down by Cleveland Browns middle linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Where Ticket Prices Stand For Chargers at Browns Week 5 Matchup

By Charger Report Staff
DownloadImageAdd ToLightboxPrintPreviewHeadline:NFL: Los Angeles Chargers Training CampCaption:Jul 28, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Donald Parham (89) during training camp at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers TE Donald Parham Jr. to Make Season Debut in Week 5 vs. Browns

By Nicholas Cothrel
Aug 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers receiver Keenan Allen (13) Carries the ball during training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers at Browns Week 5 Injury Report: Friday

By Nicholas Cothrel
Oct 2, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) runs for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers Encouraged But Not Satisfied With Running Game

By Nicholas Cothrel