Live In-Game Updates: Chargers at Browns Week 5
Follow along for live in-game updates of the Chargers at Browns Week 5 matchup.
This is the live in-game landing page for the Chargers at Browns Week 5 game at First Energy Stadium. This page will undergo updates in real time with information and analysis throughout the contest.
Pregame
- Date and time: Sunday, Oct. 9 at 10:00 a.m. PT
- Location: First Energy Stadium
- TV: KCBS-LA in Los Angeles and Orange County, KFMB in San Deigo County
- Streaming: NFL Sunday Ticket and FuboTV
- Radio: ATL FM-98.7, featuring Matt "Money" Smith, Daniel Jeremiah and Shannon Farren
Inactives
- Chargers: QB Easton Stick, K Dustin Hopkins, WR Keenan Allen, S JT Woods, RB Isaiah Spiller, TE Richard Rodgers, DL Otito Ogbonnia
- Browns: QB Kellen Mond, WR Michael Woods II, RB Demetric Felton Jr., T Joe Haeg, G Drew Forbes, T Chris Hubbard, TE Miller Forristall
First Quarter
Updates soon to come.
