Pregame Report: Chargers vs. Jaguars Week 3

The Chargers and Jaguars will square off in Week 3 – both heading into the matchup with 1-1 records.

Here's a look at the Week 3 pregame report, previewing the Chargers' matchup against the Jaguars.

Sunday, Sept. 25 at 1:05 p.m. PT

SoFi Stadium

How to watch and listen

TV: KCBS-LA in Los Angeles and Orange County, KFMB in San Deigo County

Where to stream

Final injury report

Chargers:

DOUBTFUL: CB J.C. Jackson, C Corey Linsley, TE Donald Parham

QUESTIONABLE: Justin Herbert, WR Keenan Allen, RT Trey Pipkins

Jaguars:

QUESTIONABLE: CB Shaquill Griffin

Current betting lines

Point spread: Chargers -3.5

Chargers -3.5 Moneyline : Chargers -188, Jaguars +155

: Chargers -188, Jaguars +155 Over/under: 42.5 points

Things to watch

Chargers quarterback situation: Justin Herbert is considered a game-time decision as he’s dealing with a fractured rib cartilage. He'll go through a pregame warmup before determining whether or not he can overcome the discomfort from the injury and play. If he can't go, the Chargers will turn to Chase Daniel to operate the offense. Daniel has made five starts throughout his 13-year career, holding a 2-3 record.

Justin Herbert is considered a game-time decision as he’s dealing with a fractured rib cartilage. He'll go through a pregame warmup before determining whether or not he can overcome the discomfort from the injury and play. If he can't go, the Chargers will turn to Chase Daniel to operate the offense. Daniel has made five starts throughout his 13-year career, holding a 2-3 record. The health of the Chargers offensive line: Center Corey Linsley is likely to miss the game with a knee injury and right tackle Trey Pipkins is questionable with an ankle injury. Both players exited last week's game prematurely, as the team turned to Will Clapp at center and Storm Norton at right tackle to finish out the contest. How will the protection hold up with an injury-plagued offensive line? Perhaps, the Chargers could look to use tight ends and running backs to chip defenders for additional protection help.

Center Corey Linsley is likely to miss the game with a knee injury and right tackle Trey Pipkins is questionable with an ankle injury. Both players exited last week's game prematurely, as the team turned to Will Clapp at center and Storm Norton at right tackle to finish out the contest. How will the protection hold up with an injury-plagued offensive line? Perhaps, the Chargers could look to use tight ends and running backs to chip defenders for additional protection help. Chargers run game: The Chargers have averaged 75 rushing yards per game through the first two weeks, sitting bottom five in the NFL. With a backfield featuring Austin Ekeler, Sony Michel and Joshua Kelley, the rushing attack needs to get going as they could be more relied in Week 3 with the team's quarterback situation sitting in question. Meanwhile, Jacksonville has held opponents to 70 rushing yards per game, marking the third-best mark in the NFL through two weeks.

The Chargers have averaged 75 rushing yards per game through the first two weeks, sitting bottom five in the NFL. With a backfield featuring Austin Ekeler, Sony Michel and Joshua Kelley, the rushing attack needs to get going as they could be more relied in Week 3 with the team's quarterback situation sitting in question. Meanwhile, Jacksonville has held opponents to 70 rushing yards per game, marking the third-best mark in the NFL through two weeks. Ball security: The Jaguars have forced six takeaways through the first two weeks. The Jacksonville defense has recorded five interceptions and one fumble recovery, aiding them in becoming the No. 1 team in turnover differential at +5. The Chargers have turned over the ball just once thus far, and they'll need to continue to emphasize ball security with a defense who’s had much success in forcing turnovers early on.

