Live In-Game Updates: Chargers vs. Jaguars Week 3

INGLEWOOD – This is the live in-game update page for the Chargers vs. Jaguars Week 3 matchup at SoFi Stadium. This page will undergo updates in real time with information and analysis from the press box.

First Quarter

1:15 pm: Chargers offense goes three-and-out on their opening drive.

Chargers offense goes three-and-out on their opening drive. 1:11 pm: Jaguars go for it on fourth down from the Chargers’ 40-yard line and don’t convert. Justin Herbert and the Chargers offense now due up.

Jaguars go for it on fourth down from the Chargers’ 40-yard line and don’t convert. Justin Herbert and the Chargers offense now due up. 1:07 pm: James Robinson rips off a 20-yard run on the Jaguars first rushing attempt of the game.

James Robinson rips off a 20-yard run on the Jaguars first rushing attempt of the game. 1:05 pm: Chargers win the toss and defer to the second half.

Pregame

Date and time: Sunday, Sept. 25 at 1:05 p.m. PT

Sunday, Sept. 25 at 1:05 p.m. PT Location: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium TV: KCBS-LA in Los Angeles and Orange County, KFMB in San Deigo County

KCBS-LA in Los Angeles and Orange County, KFMB in San Deigo County Streaming: NFL Sunday Ticket and FuboTV

NFL Sunday Ticket and FuboTV Radio: ATL FM-98.7, featuring Matt "Money" Smith, Daniel Jeremiah and Shannon Farren

Inactives

Chargers: WR Keenan Allen, CB J.C. Jackson, RB Isaiah Spiller, C Corey Linsley, TE Donald Parham Jr., DL Christian Covington

WR Keenan Allen, CB J.C. Jackson, RB Isaiah Spiller, C Corey Linsley, TE Donald Parham Jr., DL Christian Covington Jaguars: WR Kendric Pryor, RB Snoop Conner, CB Shaquill Griffin, S Tyree Gillespie, OLB De'Shaan Dixon

*Justin Herbert is active and will serve as the starting quarterback.

More from Charger Report

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.