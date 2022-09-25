Live In-Game Updates: Chargers vs. Jaguars Week 3
Follow along for live in-game updates of the Chargers vs. Jaguars Week 3 matchup.
INGLEWOOD – This is the live in-game update page for the Chargers vs. Jaguars Week 3 matchup at SoFi Stadium. This page will undergo updates in real time with information and analysis from the press box.
First Quarter
- 1:15 pm: Chargers offense goes three-and-out on their opening drive.
- 1:11 pm: Jaguars go for it on fourth down from the Chargers’ 40-yard line and don’t convert. Justin Herbert and the Chargers offense now due up.
- 1:07 pm: James Robinson rips off a 20-yard run on the Jaguars first rushing attempt of the game.
- 1:05 pm: Chargers win the toss and defer to the second half.
Pregame
- Date and time: Sunday, Sept. 25 at 1:05 p.m. PT
- Location: SoFi Stadium
- TV: KCBS-LA in Los Angeles and Orange County, KFMB in San Deigo County
- Streaming: NFL Sunday Ticket and FuboTV
- Radio: ATL FM-98.7, featuring Matt "Money" Smith, Daniel Jeremiah and Shannon Farren
Inactives
- Chargers: WR Keenan Allen, CB J.C. Jackson, RB Isaiah Spiller, C Corey Linsley, TE Donald Parham Jr., DL Christian Covington
- Jaguars: WR Kendric Pryor, RB Snoop Conner, CB Shaquill Griffin, S Tyree Gillespie, OLB De'Shaan Dixon
*Justin Herbert is active and will serve as the starting quarterback.
