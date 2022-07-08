Skip to main content

Chargers Rookie RB Isaiah Spiller Shows Off Footwork in Offseason Training Video

Chargers rookie Isaiah Spiller works on fine-tuning footwork this offseason.

The Chargers entered the 2022 NFL Draft needing to bolster the depth of the running back department behind starter Austin Ekeler.

As a result, general manager Tom Telesco and coach Brandon Staley selected Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller in the fourth round to supplement the team's rushing efforts.

Spiller, who collected over 1,200 all-purpose yards in each of his last two seasons at Texas A&M and 73 total receptions across his collegiate career, showed encouraging signs of what he can presumably do as a pro during rookie minicamp and the organized team activity portion of the offseason program.

“I feel like I can do it all," Spiller said at rookie minicamp. "I can run inside and outside, between the tackles. I can make you miss, run you over. I feel like I really can do anything, and I’m ready to show that.”

While the Chargers won't formally meet again until training camp gets underway in late July, Spiller has continued putting his best foot forward in preparation for his rookie season.

Spiller is currently in Texas training with the 'Footwork King,' a training guru who specializes in the art of footwork. A video of Spiller made its rounds this week, showing off his elusiveness and lateral quickness.

“We like his size. He was productive. He’s still a young guy. I think that there’s going to be a lot of growth from him, physically, as he gets older and gets more time in the weight room," offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi said of Spiller during OTAs. "But, you can see the talent there.

"We’re not playing real football right now, as far as the running backs getting it and running through holes. Everything is slow motion, but in 7-on-7, he’s done a nice job. He’s another guy that you can tell is smart, understands football and is going to be doing the right things. We’re excited about him.”

The Chargers are hopeful Spiller can put together a well-rounded training camp and supplant himself as the No. 2 rusher entering the 2022 season. Joshua Kelley and Larry Rountree will compete with Spiller throughout camp and into the preseason for snaps.

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.

