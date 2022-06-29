Chargers' Justin Herbert is Looking for Consistency, Being Sharp Week In and Week Out

Justin Herbert has his sights set on the Chargers playing a more consistent brand of football in 2022.

The Chargers fell just short of reaching the playoffs last season after a Week 18 overtime loss to the Raiders left them on the outside looking in.

Despite a hot start, winning three of the first four games, and the offense operating near the top of the league, the Chargers sputtered down the final stretch the season.

On SiriusXM NFL Radio, quarterback Justin Herbert reflected back on last season with hosts Alex Marvez and Ryan Leaf, stating that he's eager that the team will be able to play more steadily with the hope of having better results and presumably leading the Chargers into the postseason.

"It's all about consistency," Herbert said. "We have to put together a full season for us to play the football that we want to."

Herbert was named to his first Pro Bowl nod last season after throwing for over 5,000 yards and 38 touchdowns. While the Chargers had moments of looking like a team destined for a playoff run, they also encountered moments from the defensive unit that drastically held them back.

In an effort to correct those miscues, the Chargers were among the most active teams this offseason, pulling off blockbuster trades and signing marquee free agents. The team has added notable defenders such as Khalil Mack, J.C. Jackson, Kyle Van Noy and others to upgrade the unit.

There's optimism for improved play from the defense, and rightfully so, but Hebert said this week that it really comes down to executing plays once the season gets underway rather than assessing the team on paper.

"We've definitely added some guys on defense, picked up a few guys on offense, and had a great offseason so far," Herbert said. "And as soon as the season comes, we understand it's all about execution and being sharp week in and week out, never looking ahead and making sure we're doing everything we can to give ourselves a shot on Sundays."

The Chargers haven’t reached the playoffs since the 2018 season when they defeated the Ravens in the Wild Card Round before dropping the Divisional Round contest to the Patriots. With Herbert patrolling the offense and a deliberate effort to add veterans on defense, the Chargers have lofty goals for what they’re seeking to accomplish in the season ahead.

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.